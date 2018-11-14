I have a love-hate relationship with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Don't you? The truth is, no matter how much your wallet may side-eye you after these days of shopping galore, there's no denying that some of the deals are absolutely fire. ClassPass' 2018 Black Friday sale, for instance, is actually a dream come true for fitness fanatics and newbie exercisers alike.

If you've heard of ClassPass, but have never really been sure about how it works, allow me to enlighten you, friend. Basically, ClassPass is a downloadable app that you can get a paid membership to, and once you're a member, the platform connects you with tons of different fitness experiences and allows you to browse through hundreds of studios in your area that partner with ClassPass, giving you the freedom to attend any workout classes of your choice each week.

And FYI: ClassPass partners with locations across the globe, though pricing differs depending on where you live. If you're based in New York, for instance, your options include a $45 per month subscription, which gives you 25 credits (aka about two to three classes); $75 per month for 45 credits (four to six classes); and $160 per month for 100 credits (nine to 13 classes).

However, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday only, ClassPass is offering 100 percent off an entire month, a spokesperson from the platform tells Elite Daily over email. Did you just pee a little? I did. It's cool.

To redeem your free month, all you have to do is sign up at classpass.com/try/givethanksgetmore. The offer will go live at 12 a.m on Friday, Nov. 23, and it will last through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26.

From boxing classes, to pilates sessions, to power yoga flows (and so much more), ClassPass really is such a great way to keep your body guessing and make fitness a little more fun. Getting a full month of boutique workouts completely for free is something to celebrate, peeps. Whether you're giving yourself the gift of free ClassPass, or teaming up with a workout buddy for a month of motivated exercise, there's no way you're going to want to miss out on this, fam.

But hey, I get it — if you already belong to a gym, or you work out at home whenever you feel like it, you might not usually give a platform like ClassPass a second thought. Hear me out, though: First of all, it's free, girl. What do you have to lose? That's right — literally nothing. But more importantly, as ClassPass' website explains, studio fitness in general is one of the best ways to work out: "Small group classes focus on specific activities or parts of the body and are taught by [the] best-in-class instructors. You’ll be coached through a programmed workout designed to maximize efficiency and deliver results, all while being supported and motivated by a group. It’s working out, taken to the next level."

Still not buying it? Well, would it help to know that group workouts are said to reduce stress way more effectively than solo ones? 'Cause yeah, that's a thing. According to a study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, group workouts can lead to a "significant decrease in perceived stress and an increase in physical, mental, and emotional [quality of life] compared with exercising regularly on [your] own or not engaging in regular exercise."

So, now are you ready to give ClassPass a whirl?