Clare Crawley’s Zodiac Sign Says She’s An Intellectual Partner

It may have come as a surprise to Bachelor fans everywhere when Clare Crawley was announced as Season 16's Bachelorette. In case you forgot about the effervescent hairstylist, she was the runner up on Juan Pablo Galavis' season who made an epic exit speech that became one of the most iconic moments in the franchise's history. With Crawley's journey to find love set to premiere on May 18, it's time to find out more about the leading lady. For starters, Clare Crawley’s zodiac sign is Aquarius, and TBH, this says so much about her approach to romantic relationships.

As a fixed air sign, Aquarius is known for being an intellectual humanitarian who isn't afraid of a challenge. These independent-minded spirits thrive on mental stimulation and often rebel against conventional ways of thinking. However, despite their passionate streak, when it comes to relationships, it's common for Aquarians to come off as distant or aloof. According to Astrologer Danny Larkin, an Aquarius can make a great partner, as long as you aren't put-off by their constant need to problem-solve and optimize.

"If they like you, they ask lots of questions that might seem a bit...specific," wrote Larkin for Vice. "They’ll want to know exactly how you use Excel spreadsheets at your job, what you ate for breakfast, or the details of your workout routine. Then, they’ll try and tell you how you could do all these things better, which can sometimes come across as tone-deaf, condescending, or controlling." But rest-assured that Aquarians are just trying to be helpful, and don't always realize how their advice is perceived. "This constant urge to problem-solve is also what makes Aquarius such an amazing partner," added Larkin.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Assuming Crawley is a quintessential Aquarius, she's likely a social chameleon who can fit seamlessly into many different vibes. An Aquarius is also the perfect person to have around when the stakes are high. "[They] love nothing more than finding a way to 'solve the puzzle' of a tense family dinner or a night out with colleagues you need to impress," wrote Larkin. "The challenges that make others groan excite Aquarius, who revel in the opportunity to put their latest ideas to the test! Although they can seem unfeeling at times, you can always depend on an Aquarius to be fearless when they’re doing what they believe is right."

Based on Crawley's demeanor on The Bachelor and spin-offs, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, she's into deep conversations and it seems she's looking for a partner who can keep up with her energetic communication style. It's going to be interesting to see what personality types Crawley gravitates toward during her season. Here's hoping fifth time's the charm!