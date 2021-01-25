Ah, the cryptic Instagram caption — a classic post-breakup move beloved by celebrities and normal people alike. Clare Crawley’s Instagram post about strength might be a subtle way for her to express how she's doing after her split from Dale Moss. On Jan. 23, Crawley posted a picture of her dog on the beach alongside the caption, “Nehemiah 6:9.” The Bible verse she’s referring to reads, “They were all trying to frighten us, thinking, ‘Their hands will get too weak for the work, and it will not be completed.’ But I prayed, ‘Now strengthen my hands.’”

While she did not mention Moss by name, the post very well might have been a reference to their split. Moss was the first to announce they had decided to go their separate ways on Jan. 19. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Moss announced on Instagram. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another." In the caption, Moss added, "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

As you can imagine, because they are two extremely famous people who happened to fall in love on national television, his request for privacy was not granted. Just two days after his announcement was posted, Crawley took to her profile to share her side of the story. Her announcement seemed to heavily imply Moss blindsided her with his post.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote in her Jan. 21 post. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this."

After noting what a difficult year it has been, she concluded by saying "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

That same day, rumors emerged that Moss had allegedly been cheating on Crawley throughout their engagement. Multiple sources denied the claims, including a rep for the realtor Moss was accused of reportedly cheating with. "[She and Dale] have been platonic friends for a few years," the rep told Elite Daily. "They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best ... Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies."

When asked for comment on the infidelity rumors, a rep for Moss referred to his Jan. 25 statement on Instagram Stories. "Building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye, and media will take things and run with them, people will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation," he said.

Elite Daily previously reached out to Crawley for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.

So, yeah. This is all shaping up to be very messy and I totally see why Crawley needed to pray for strength.