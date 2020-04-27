The next season of The Bachelorette hasn't even started, and there's already major drama. As fans of the franchise know, being on the show "for the right reasons" (aka finding love instead of gaining fame) is always a huge topic of conversation. From the looks of things, it seems Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette won't be any different. The upcoming lead has been vocal on social media about her contestants and their media habits thus far. One contestant specifically seemed to be at the center of it all, so here's how Clare Crawley and Matt James' Bachelorette drama got started and is unfolding.

Much of the drama began on April 25, when Crawley took to Twitter to vocalize her opinion on one (or many, according to her) of her contestants' actions, calling unnamed person(s) out for doing interviews and setting up Cameo accounts. If you're unfamiliar, Cameo allows fans to request personalized videos from their favorite celebs (for a fee, of course). Apparently, Clare found out at least one of her contestants had made a Cameo account, and thought profiting from the platform was a red flag.

While Crawley didn't name specific individuals, it sure seems like her tweet is directed at one individual in particular: Matt James, who indeed has his own Cameo account.

Many Bachelor fans likely already know about James, as he's best buddies with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. They men have posted photos together for years, and they both quarantined with Hannah Brown in Florida, which they documented heavily on Instagram and TikTok.

While Crawley made it clear she thought having a Cameo is a sign someone is looking for fame or cash, it turns out, James' reason behind making the account is much different: charity. "For those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, have pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight," he confirmed on Instagram.

This isn't the only charitable venture James has taken part in. He is the founder of ABC Food Tours, which he works on with Cameron to "lead students on both food/fitness tours through NYC."

Upon seeing Crawley's initial tweet, fans of James defended him and his intentions.

Within 24 hours of her initial tweet, and after a good deal of public criticism, Crawley took to Twitter again to clarify that her first tweet was not specifically referencing James, but was about "MULTIPLE men."

Since her initial tweet called out contestants who were doing "interviews" as well, its possible Crawley noticed a few other guys were doing a bit of press before their show, too. However, it doesn't seem like any of the other contestants have a Cameo account, so it really seems like at least that part of her tweet was about James.

Since Chris Harrison confirmed ABC is recasting some of Crawley's contestants, it's very possible James won't be able to get his shot on the season, especially after this Twitter mess. There's no official word on James' contestant status or his current standing with Crawley, though, so fans will have to stay tuned for more updates to see how it will all play out.

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette does not yet have a release date, as filming was delayed due to the coronavirus.