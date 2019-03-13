If you still frequent your favorite tween beauty store at your local mall, listen up. Claire's recalled makeup for possible asbestos contamination and while the retailer is not aware of any adverse reactions, illnesses, or injuries caused by the contamination, it's always better to be safe than sorry and check to make sure your bathroom cabinets don't contain any of the products. As stated in a press release on Claire's website, "Out of an abundance of caution, today Claire’s Stores, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of three cosmetic products ... We initiated this voluntary recall after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each product."

The products in question are Claire’s Eye Shadows, Claire’s Compact Powder and Claire’s Contour Palette. While all products have naturally been removed from the store's website and shelves, you can reference their photos and SKUs/Lots below to see if you own any of them. All three products were sold between October 2016 and March 2019, and were sold in physical Claire's locations as well as on the retailer's website. "Any consumers who have purchased these products should discontinue use and return them to a Claire’s store for a full refund," notes the press release.

Claire's Eyeshadows, UPC #888711847165, SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17

Claire's Compact Powder, UPC #888711839153, SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15

Claire's Contour Palette, UPC #888711401947, SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17

If you're surprised to hear that asbestos can contaminate makeup, it makes total sense. Asbestos exposure is most common in the workplace and at home, seeing as it was and sometimes still is used in many building materials. Thinking of it as a threat to your makeup bag, therefore, seems bizarre. However, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, which is a clay mineral that is a common ingredient in cosmetic products. Aha, there's the link. "If talc is not carefully purified during the mining process, it may be contaminated with asbestos," explains Live Science. When inhaled, asbestos' tiny fibers can get stuck in lungs and can lead to a range of health problems including asbestosis, pleural disease, and an increased risk of developing lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Thankfully, we no longer have to worry about this threat to our Claire's products. The brand explained in the press release that it "understands many parents trust and expect us to hold the cosmetics purchased by and for their children to the highest possible safety standards," and that they therefore have switched to talc-free manufacturing for all its cosmetics over the last year.

This is far from the first time that makeup products have been recalled for potential contamination. Last year, Justice recalled eight of its Just Shine products for potential asbestos contamination and Benefit recalled 55 products, including Gimme Brow, because batches tested positive for Pseudomona aeruginosa, according to the FDA.

Elite Daily reached out to Claire's for further comment on the recall and potential contamination, but did not hear back by the time of publication.