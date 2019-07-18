Christy Carlson Romano Recreated The "We Went To The Moon" Video From 'Even Stevens'

A lot of things happened in 1969. The Woodstock music festival brought hippies together. The Stonewall Riots led to the start of the LGBTQ movement. It's also the year that the United States went to the moon, and if you're a true, diehard Disney Channel fan then that fact is deeply cemented in your brain. The Disney Channel original series Even Stevens famously had an episode during which an ordinary science project transformed into the song-and-dance number, "We Went to the Moon in 1969." It's a catchy song that easily gets stuck in your head and comes complete with detailed choreography, all of which made it instantly iconic when it played on TVs everywhere for the first time in 2002. All those true, diehard fans can rejoice because 17 years later, the song is making a comeback. Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano recreated the "We Went To The Moon" video from the show, and the results will make your inner child want to join in.

Romano is perhaps best known for playing Ren, the smart and responsible older sister of the Stevens clan, on Even Stevens. She recently started a YouTube series called Christy's Kitchen Throwback, which features interviews, challenges, and more with 1990s/2000s stars. In her most recent episode, she welcomed some old costars from Even Stevens to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with another rendition of "We Went to the Moon in 1969."

Christy Carlson Romano on YouTube

"We Went to the Moon in 1969" first appeared in the Even Stevens Season 2 episode "Influenza: The Musical." In the episode, perfect student Ren stresses over the possibility of missing her presentation because of the flu. Her worry results in the musical fever dream that is this educational song.

In the Christy's Throwback Kitchen video, Romano is joined by a few of her Even Stevens co-stars, who help her recreate a classroom in her home. Lauren Frost, who played Ren's best friend Ruby, and George Anthony Bell, who played Principal Wexler, sing along with Romano. Meanwhile a group of teenagers help to build out the classroom set that magically appears in Romano's living room. To put the cherry on top of this nostalgia sundae, Romano and her co-stars even do the original choreography for the song.

Romano's time on Disney Channel was a big part of her career and she's still celebrating it today. In addition to starring on Even Stevens, Romano provided the voice for Kim Possible. She recently had a cameo role in Disney Channel's movie Kim Possible, returning to the world of an iconic character that she helped created. Romano previously spoke with Elite Daily about her tenure on Disney Channel and what a large impact she had by playing strong, intelligent young women. Romano said, "I was very blessed to be the voice of a movement in Disney Channel’s history."

At the end of the new "We Went to the Moon" video, Romano wakes up in her kitchen, realizing it was all a dream. But the good news is that the new version of the song wasn't a dream for fans, and you can watch it (and sing along) as much as you like.