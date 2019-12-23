It's the most "wonderful" time of year, right? Well, not for everyone. But just because Christmas 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs doesn't mean you're in for a holiday season filled with sadness. All I'm saying is if your sun or ascendant is in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, you might feel the pressure. With stressful family gatherings, the bittersweet feeling of time passing by, and all the presents that need to be bought, it's totally within reason that your Christmas might be somewhat overwhelming.

A life-altering solar eclipse in Capricorn is slated to take place at 12:13 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, meaning you might deal with some harsh realities. With karmic Saturn and dark Pluto forming a conjunction, there's the sense that laziness, non-commitment, and passive energy won't cut it. Start writing those New Year's resolutions, my friends.

Regardless of what you're going through, this is bound to be a Christmas that rejects tradition and starts something new. After all, the sun and Venus — planet of love — are both connecting with unpredictable and innovative Uranus. If you're hoping for something unexpected, the cosmos will certainly bring it. Luckily, the Christmas joy is more contagious than ever, especially as the moon in lively and wild Sagittarius joins forces with optimistic and expansive Jupiter. This is definitely a Christmas you'll want to spend partying and living a little.

Gemini: You May Feel Like Something Is Coming To An End

You might be taking stock of where you are emotionally this Christmas. There's no denying it's been a long year and you've been through so much. Not everything is meant to last forever and you're feeling that sentiment in a profound way. If it's a relationship, a venture, or a state of mind, you could very well be grappling with the fact that it's time to close the book on a chapter of your life. However, when one door closes, a million more open. The possibilities are endless and a new beginning will excite you.

Libra: You Could Be Dealing With A Lot Of Emotional Pressure

Ah, family. Can't live with them, can't live without them. If there are any wounds with your loved ones that still need to heal, you could be feeling all too aware of it. Even if you feel frustrated with your home life, it's an opportunity for you to see what needs changing. It could be a simple conversation that solves everything. However, it might also be time to pack it in and understand that you need to create your own reality. What do you need in order to feel safe, respected, and understood in your private life? Don't deny yourself any longer.

Aquarius: You Might Feel Like You're In Your Own Little World

There's so much to do on Christmas and you might just feel like slipping away and hanging out on your own. However, the world is attracted to your bright and powerful light, so even if you feel lonely, you're definitely not alone. There is so much love out there and it's all gravitating toward you. Focus on what you do have instead of what you don't and you'll be on the right track. Don't let any impulsive feelings create more problems than you need right now. Everything will make more sense sooner than you think.