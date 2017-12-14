Christine Miller's Reaction To Poisonous Flowers Didn't Dull Her Shine On Her Wedding Day

There are plenty of things that could go wrong on your wedding day. You could get stood up at the altar. Someone could spill red wine on your dress. Your venue could double book you. It could rain during your outdoor ceremony. Your parents could get in an epic fight that overshadows your big day. Your bridesmaids could be late. At this point, I thought I'd heard it all. But 23-year-old Christine Miller's reaction to poisonous flowers on her wedding day might just be the only terrible possibility I had not yet considered.

The day before Christine Jo Miller's wedding to her then-fiancé Jonathan, she picked out a beautiful flower bouquet from her plot of land, and she hoped she'd be able to hold the flowers as she walked down the aisle on the most special day of her life. When the day came around and she actually held the bouquet in her hands, things didn't quite go as planned. Her face got covered in a rash and her eyes were practically swollen shut. "I was in so much pain. Nobody knew what to do," Miller said to Inside Edition.

Yep, you guessed it. It turns out the beautiful, white snow-on-the-mountain flowers Miller had handpicked for her wedding bouquet were actually poisonous. And when she went to go wash her face the day after creating the arrangement, AKA HER WEDDING DAY, disaster ensued. According to the Omaha World-Herald, before the afternoon, her mom had to rush her to an urgent care clinic, which, of course, just so happened to be closed. Great.

At that point, I would've given up and just started sobbing personally. But, no, not Miller. Instead, she left the closed clinic and still managed to make it down the aisle. “I literally couldn’t see my husband when I was saying my vows because my vision went blurry,” she said to The Huffington Post. “So blurry I passed out twice at my reception.”

If this all doesn't sound bad enough, the rash was just the beginning of her problems. As you can imagine, if her vision was so blurry that she couldn't make out her own husband as she said her vows on her wedding, other things must have been foggy as well. “Due to all of this going on, and since I put my wedding dress on 20 minutes before walking down the aisle, I forgot to wear shoes at the forest wedding,” Miller said. “My veil fell out twice walking down the aisle, we forgot our rings, and our wedding song didn’t get played.”

Even after the train wreck of a ceremony, the Omaha World-Herald reported that the Miller family had a hard time getting the bride her medication, you know, because of her recently changed name and all.

Finally, everything went back to normal when Miller was able to get to the ER and get the medicine she needed. When she finally arrived back at her own wedding reception after getting as much medicine to make the reaction go away as possible, she was over three hours late, and according to Miller, the guests had already eaten.

“Nobody knew if it would be good or bad to update them," she said. "We thought they deserved to know why they were sitting in the same spot for so long and I wanted my wedding to keep going even though I wasn’t there.”

At the reception, Miller traded her dress for a comfy pair of pants and a t-shirt that said "Bride" on the front, courtesy of her new hubby. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to eat or drink, AKA the two of the best parts of a wedding reception if you ask me. But thankfully, she was able to dance a little bit. So what did she do instead of eating and drinking, and in between dancing? Well, according to her, she spent the large majority of her evening icing her eyes and crying while hiding under her grandparents' table. She said to Inside Edition, "I was the scariest-looking person at my wedding.”

Even through all of this, though, Miller looked beautiful and kept her spirits up as much as she could. Props to her for sticking it out, and congratulations to the happy couple!

