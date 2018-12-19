Right on her 38th birthday on Dec. 18, 2018, Christina Aguilera's new dark brown hair is giving every single one of her fans major throwback vibes. No, really, avid Xtina fans are torn between comparing the songstress' new look to that of legend Joan Jett, as well as Aguilera''s dark-haired days she embraced during her Stripped era, circa 2002.

Apart from Aguilera's Stripped days, the world has come to know and love the singer as a blonde bombshell, never gracing the spotlight without her signature light locks. Needless to say, seeing her don a near-black mane for the first time in about 16 years is quite, well, shocking. Also needless to say, she looks like a damn queen.

If you're not familiar with Aguilera's fourth studio album Stripped, just watch the singer's video for her song "Can't Hold Us Down" to refresh your memory. In the vid, we see her rocking short, black, curly tendrils that aren't that far off from her current style, which, judging from the photos she posted to her Instagram, seems to be a shoulder-length, dark brown chop with bangs cut just above her eyebrows.

On the other hand, other fans are claiming Aguilera's new 'do closely resembles Joan Jett's iconic black mullet — and they're definitely onto something. Joan Jett, the singer, songwriter, and frontwoman of the band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, has always rocked short black hair in a cut similar to a Aguilera's new style. Jett's signature look typically included fringe curtain bangs, short layers on the top of her head and framing her face, and longer layers toward the back — almost resembling a mullet.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of what throwback vibe Aguilera is channeling, you can't deny this is A Look. The singer took to her Instagram to post three separate images of her new hair color, but given the fact that the styles in each of the three images look a bit different, the new look might actually be a wig.

Wig or not, though, the pop star's fans and followers couldn't help but express their undying support of her new look. "Omg i can't stop loving these 80s vibes pics u been uploading" said one follower, while two (apparent) Stripped fans exclaimed, "Yas giving me all the stripped vibes" and "Look so good with dark hair I loved Strippedtina Days 😍💖." Even more gave her props for channeling Joan Jett with comments like "Joan Jett vibes!" and "Oh she’s joan jett now."

Well, regardless of whether or not you're team Stripped or team Joan Jett, or if you love Aguilera's new dark brown hair or you prefer her iconic blonde locks, one thing is absolutely for sure: The 38-year-old pop star and mother of two continues to slay any look that she chooses to rock. I hope this new darker look sticks around for a little while, because she looks totally badass. And of course, we will always know Aguilera is beautiful... no matter what they say.