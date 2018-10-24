Are you ready to feel all the good feelings today, you guys? Because I've got a story that will fill your heart with pure joy. If you know Chrissy Teigen (if you don't, who are you?), then you know how important her family is to her, especially her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who helps take care of her two children, 2-year-old Luna and Miles, who was born in May 2018. And honestly, Chrissy Teigen's video of her mom becoming a U.S. citizen will make you want to weep tears of happiness.

Vilailuck, known to many of Teigen's fans as Pepper Thai, is originally from Thailand, but finally celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen on Tuesday, Oct. 23, after taking her U.S. citizenship test just a day earlier, according to People. Her daughter, 32-year-old supermodel, author, and Lip Sync Battle commentator, Chrissy Teigen, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of her mom reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with little Luna in her arms. And in Luna's arms is an American flag, and it's all just too precious to even put into words.

"YES MOM!! Congrats!!" Teigen wrote, tagging her mom in the post. Take a look at the video below and tell me that you didn't shed at least one tear (because I know you're lying if you say you didn't):

Too damn sweet, you guys.

Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, also took to Twitter to brag about his mother-in-law's test score, retweeting his wife's video and writing, "@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test!":

Clearly, proud is an understatement for the entire family right now.

Chrissy Teigen is very open about her living situation — her mother lives with her and Legend and their two children — and talked to Us Weekly about their unique household.

"So my mom lives with us," Teigen told Us Weekly alongside other reporters at the Vita Coco Coconutmilk Brunch in West Hollywood, on Wednesday, Jan. 24. "Everybody is like, 'Where’s your dad?’"

Teigen then went on to explain that her dad, Ron, lives 10 minutes away from her and visits regularly. "He comes by every day and they’re married. It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit."

The mother of two also spoke previously about how supportive her parents are with her and her lifestyle. Back in 2014, Teigen told People, "I’ve always been very loud-mouthed. My dad tried to wrangle me in when I was younger, but there are things I do now that I’m sure they could easily be like, ‘Chrissy, we don’t approve of this.’ But they’ve always been very supportive of how crazy and kooky I am!"

I mean, how could they not be beyond proud of their daughter for all of her accomplishments?

Plus, if Chrissy Teigen asks you to live with her, how could you say no? It seems like Teigen's mother has a pretty fun time with the family, too. If you don't believe me, just check out this hilarious vlog Teigen uploaded on Instagram, featuring her mom, Miles, and a very sassy Luna:

Seems to me that this family is working together jussttt fine.