All of me loves all of John Legend, including his perfect imperfections. Still, it surprised me to learn about the singer's experience with cheating — but, unsurprisingly, Chrissy Teigen's tweet about John Legend's past infidelity is totally LOL-worthy. During a July 13 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Legend got candid about how — before meeting his now-wife — he hadn't always been loyal to his partners. "I did have a history with [cheating], especially in my 20s," he told Shepard. In response, Teigen tweeted a screenshot from an Us Weekly article about the episode with the caption, "'especially'?? the other sh*t is the 10's and 30's so u better be talking the tens, idiot." #Awk.

Teigen and Legend first met on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo" in 2006, when Legend was 27. Immediately following the shoot, the two of them got In-N-Out burgers, hooked up, and the rest is history. Five years after meeting, Legend proposed to Teigen during a trip to the Maldives, and just about two years after that, they tied the knot Lake Como, Italy. So, yeah, I understand how Legend's suggestion that he cheated outside of his 20s could be kind of concerning to Teigen.

During the episode, Legend explained to Shepard why he'd been tempted to stray in the past. "I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls," he explained. "When I started to get that attention, I loved it." According to the singer, he "escaped 'technically cheating'" by never defining the relationship. "But it was really cheating," he said. "I definitely was dishonest and selfish. At a certain point, you just realize you're happier being honest."

Considering Teigen's epic history of trolling Legend online, I have a feeling the Twitter queen isn't actually concerned about her hubby stepping out on her. TBH, if there's one celeb couple I can count on to make me believe in true love, it's these two.