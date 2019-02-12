Have you ever done that thing where you spend so much time scrolling through the internet that you start to lose track of what you really saw, what you made up in your mind, and what is real life? That's what it feels like looking at Chrissy Teigen's teenage photo on Instagram. My brain is telling me it's a picture of a super young Teigen, but my heart is telling me I'm looking at Selena Gomez. I know. It sounds wild, but I think once you see the pic you'll agree with me.

One thing Teigen and Gomez have in common (besides their incredible bone structure) is their willingness to be open and honest with their fan base. Even though Gomez regularly takes breaks from social media, when she is online it's always with the intention of being her most true self. Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, is arguably the reigning queen of social media and is also 100 percent herself all day, every day, no matter what. Maybe it's this beautiful authentic spirit that's shining through in Teigen's throwback photo that's confusing all of us, but the resemblance is truly uncanny.

On Monday, Feb. 11, Teigen posted the wild picture of herself as a teenager... I think. I really feel like there's a 50/50 chance she and Gomez are just playing a trick on us. The picture shows a young Teigen leaning against a bush (ha) rocking some old school Adidas kicks, a Tommy Hilfiger tank top, a white denim skirt, and a classic stretchy choker necklace. She captioned it, "jealous much."

The only thing I can see that makes me feel like it must be Teigen is how truly long her legs are. (She is 5'9" and Gomez is 5'5".) Still, fans sounded off in the comments section because, obviously, no one is going to just let this dopplegänger slide by. People wrote things like, "Holy crap!! You and Selena look alike," "I thought this was Selena Gomez," and, "What?"

Obviously, I poked around for a similar photo of Gomez and the internet delivered. One more time for funsies, look at their similarity.

Catching Teigen's old school photo made me wonder what's been up with my girl Selena, so I jumped over to her Instagram to see if she was back since her most recent hiatus. Since her most recent departure in September 2018, Gomez has posted four photos. The most recent is a tribute to her best friend Courtney Barry, who is engaged to Sam Lopez. Gomez shared a bunch of photos from a beach vacation with her gal pals with the caption, "My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez."

Sure, now the celebration feels incomplete without Chrissy there, but that's OK.

Something tells me one day in the not-so-distant future Gomez and Teigen will cross paths and, when they do, a paparazzi will be there to capture it.