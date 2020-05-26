Chrissy Teigen's Response To A Hater Who Said She Was Balding Was On Point

When you're as successful as Chrissy Teigen, there's bound to be haters jealous of everything you've accomplished. Internet trolls constantly try to tear her down by nitpicking her every move, but luckily, Teigen has thick skin and doesn't allow negative comments to affect her too much. From criticizing her parenting skills and her cooking recipes, to hating on her fashion and hair choices, Teigen has heard it all. That's why nothing seems to phase her anymore. Chrissy Teigen's response to a hater who said she was balding was an epic clapback.

On Monday, May 25, Teigen shared a topless picture of herself from an old photo shoot that she censored using a picture of scrambled eggs. "It's been 3 memorial days since this was removed from Instagram," she wrote.

Teigen's post was meant to be a funny throwback reminiscing about one of the star's favorite photos through the years, but one hater took the opportunity to throw some major shade her way.

"Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway. Much better! Congratulations and thank you," someone commented.

The photo they were referencing was a 2011 snap of Teigen walking the runway from when she was a model. "The hell is this hair (2011)," Teigen captioned the photo, which she posted on IG on May 24.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Teigen isn't afraid to poke fun of herself, the troll's rude comment didn't sit well with her. In fact, she found it so ridiculous she replied back with a simple "lmao."

Some fans initially misunderstood Teigen's comment and thought maybe it was all a joke. "Please tell me u kno this person and they playin with u? I'm over here like why ppl so damn rude!" a fan asked her.

"Of course I don't," Teigen clarified. "People just f*ckin suck lol."

Earlier this month, Teigen also had an epic response to haters claiming she stole her cooking recipes. "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit," she snapped back at someone.

Teigen knows her self worth and that's why she won't stay silent when it comes to internet trolls.