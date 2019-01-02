Kim Kardashian does this thing where she's late to the game on like... everything. Then, on social media, she introduces it to the whole world as if she has just discovered this amazing new thing. The newest example: Bird Box. The makeup mogul tweeted on New Year's Day that she was watching the Sandra Bullock Netflix thriller and asked if anyone had seen it yet (yes, Kim, people have), and Chrissy Teigen got in her first troll session of the new year responding to it. Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Kim Kardashian's Bird Box tweet is just everything.

I feel the need to admit this before we really get started here: I have not seen Bird Box yet. Sorry! Been busy! But love the memes! At least I don't pretend it's this low-key thing no one has heard of like our good friend Kimmy K (who's reportedly going to be a mother of four soon). Phew, now that I've confessed that, it's time for the tweets!

"Watching BirdBox. I really like it," Kardashian tweeted on New Year's Day, adding the silly question, "Who has seen it?"

"Kimberly like everyone in the entire world," Teigen tweeted back. And honestly, she's not wrong. The first viral memes of 2019 are all of Sandra Bullock wearing a blindfold in Bird Box. I literally haven't seen the movie but still feel like I understand the plot solely thanks to the heavy quantity of memes, so.

Netflix also revealed that Bird Box was its most successful movie release ever, with over 45 million accounts watching the film during its debut week. So yeah, safe to say you are late to this game, Kimberly! (I know I am too. I'm watching it tonight, relax!!)

Oh, Kim.

People on Twitter are LOLing over Kardashian's tweet, and even more so over Teigen's subsequent roast.

And yes, they're using Bird Box memes to do it.

New year, new Chrissy Teigen trolling tweets!! So thankful.

In all fairness, maybe Kardashian is so late to this Bird Box game because she's preoccupied with the fact that she has a fourth baby on the way!

Yup, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, according to reports. Us Weekly and People reported on Jan. 2 that the couple is expecting a fourth child, a boy, via surrogate and he's due in May. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for confirmation on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication. Hey, I would be behind on the latest meme content if I had a bundle of joy on the way too!

The reports do not make clear whether the reported surrogate is the same woman who gave birth to Chicago West in January 2018, but Kardashian has only had glowing things to say about her surrogate, whose name was revealed to be Lorena in an appearance she made in a March 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. So it wouldn't be surprising if they opted to employ Lorena a second time.

"Our surrogate is such a nice person," Kardashian said in the Season 15 finale. "My family absolutely loves her and I'm just so grateful. Surrogacy is such a beautiful thing and we're just so excited to welcome our baby girl."

One person who probably isn't excited about the arrival of a new Kimye baby is North West, who Kardashian said pretends to be an only child most of the time.

Kim and Kanye: North, Saint, Chicago, you're going to have a baby brother!!

