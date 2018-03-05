There's been a great clip making the rounds of Kylie Jenner's long-awaited return to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It's of Khloé and a still-preggers KyKy showing off their matching baby bumps to a third pregnant woman. Khloé tells her that the sisters are only three months apart in their pregnancies, and while that's super cute and all, the bigger news concerns the third person they are talking to. Kim Kardashian's surrogate was on KUWTK, and SHE is the other woman in the shot, you guys! Her name is Lorena, and I am so excited to finally get to see the woman who carried baby Chi!

"My surrogate in in town for a doctor's appointment so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world," Kim explained in the March 4 season finale.

