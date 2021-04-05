Chrissy Teigen is no longer here for diet culture. The Cravings cookbook author opened up about how the way she eats has changed through the years and how she's adopted a more positive outlook on what a "diet" truly means. Chrissy Teigen's quotes about giving up dieting are inspo at its finest.

Teigen graced the April 2021 cover of People magazine's Beautiful Issue alongside her kids, Luna and Miles. In addition to looking like a picture perfect family, the interview was filled with a refreshing take on what diet culture looks like in 2021. For Teigen, that means not restricting herself at all.

"I've thrown all of that out of the window," she said. "I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come."

Rather than agonize over every calorie entering her body, Teigen has learned to take a more relaxed approach to what she eats.

"I eat things when I want them," she continued. "Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy," she shares. "I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

Teigen said the word wellness has taken on a new meaning for her recently. "I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long," she shared.

Teigen acknowledged that wellness has come to mean spending time outside with the people who mean the most to her.

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car," she said. "That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that."

Teigen may have once been a full-time swimsuit model, but her days of letting diet culture dominate her life are long over.