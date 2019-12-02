It appears John Legend's 2019 title of People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" is standing in the way of his work as a dedicated Instagram husband. Chrissy Teigen, once again, hilariously trolled the "All of Me" crooner for his lack of picture taking skills. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram calling out John Legend is such a mood.

In case you missed it, Legend has been attempting to prove he is a good Instagram husband since August when Teigen called him out for never taking nice pictures of her with their kids, Luna and Miles.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience,” Teigen quipped alongside a snap of her and Luna. "But it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).”

Legend quickly posted an adorable photo of a makeup-less Teigen, and then a second of her and Luna, adding the hashtag, #goodinstagramhusband," but it seems he's since been slacking on his duties.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, Teigen snapped a selfie while in bed wearing a silver face mask. "I never post myself because no one in my family takes pics of me," she captioned the photo.

One follower took to the comments section, writing, "I thought you already talked to John about that."

And the comment was not get lost on Teigen, who replied: "I did but he needs a reminder."

While Legend may not always live up to Teigen's Instagram husband standards, there is no doubt he's doing the best he can. In honor of the Cravings cookbook author's birthday on Saturday, Nov. 30, the singer had the sweetest message for his wife.

"Celebrating my Queen's birthday today," Legend captioned a stunning photo of Teigen. "I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!"

Not to mention, Legend got two of the hardest Instagram pictures. He legit captured the cutest group photos from Thanksgiving — which everyone knows is near impossible.

So while Legend continues to perfect his Instagram husband craft, at least he gives fans of the couple some good photos to ooh and aah over.