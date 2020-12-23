All hail the body positivity queen. Chrissy Teigen shared a message about her post-partum body to Instagram on Dec. 23, and it was vulnerable in the bravest way possible. The mom of two revealed she's still reminded of her September 2020 pregnancy loss due to her lingering bump, and admitted it's been painful to glance in the mirror. While she's all about self-love, Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about still having a bump after her pregnancy loss revealed she has hard days.

Teigen's photo showed her standing in front of a mirror wearing a form-fitting dress. "This is me and my body, just yesterday," she began by saying.

She went on to explain that because her stomach has yet to shrink to its usual size, it's a painful reminder of losing their third child, whom she named Jack, to a partial placental abruption when she was about five months pregnant. "Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she wrote.

You can see Teigen's Instagram post below.

Teigen also made it clear in her post that she and John Legend are done having kids, insisting she "will never be pregnant again."

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day," she wrote.

It was on Sept. 30 that Teigen first shared the news of her pregnancy loss with the world, sharing a black and white photo of herself in the hospital to Instagram. In her message, she thanked her fans and loved ones who had shown support.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

Teigen has shared her pregnancy journey with fans from day one, and has been completely transparent about her grieving process. As she reflects on a hard year, it sounds like she's going to continue keeping it real with fans into the new year.