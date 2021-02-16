Chrissy Teigen has no problem sharing tidbits of her personal life online (even the less-than-glamorous ones), and her latest post was especially vulnerable. Teigen has been open in the past about her struggle with endometriosis and told fans on Feb. 4 that she had undergone surgery to treat the painful condition. Now, Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about her endometriosis scars revealed more about the surgery, and included an important message about self love.

Endometriosis is a reproductive disorder where tissue similar to that in the lining of the womb grows in other areas of the body. It's incredibly painful, which is exactly why Teigen elected to undergo surgery in February to combat the issue. Following the procedure, she shared a video to her IG story detailing the healing process after leaving the hospital.

"Usually I’m really good after...this one’s a toughie," she said. "My whole belly got numbed. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo."

Teigen shared more about her post-surgery journey on Feb. 14 when she showed fans her scars. "Happy Valentine's Day," she said. "Love yourself!! B*tch has been throuuugh it."

You can see Teigen's Instagram about her endometriosis scars below.

Instagram

Teigen's endometriosis has challenged her in more ways than one. She revealed on Feb 3 her condition was giving her the sensation of having baby kicks in her stomach, which was especially emotional after her pregnancy loss of her and John Legend's third baby, Jack, in September.

"My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks," she tweeted.

Teigen's endometriosis surgery took place in the same week Jack would have been born. Teigen and her husband have been transparent with fans about the pain they've experienced since losing their baby.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen captioned a set of photos from the hospital. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen is a warrior, and her bravery is apparent in all of her most vulnerable life updates.