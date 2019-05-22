Kanye West's Sunday Services have quickly become a celebrity staple. They've been attended by the likes of the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, for starters, but also other A-list celebs like Tyler The Creator, Sia, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi, Diplo, Courtney Love, and more. The Sunday Services are so popular, West and the rest of the gospel choir were invited to perform on Easter Sunday at Coachella 2019. Notably absent at all of the Sunday Services have been the Kimye's besties, the Teigen/Legend family — but it's for good reason. Chrissy Teigen's comments about not attending Kim and Kanye's Sunday Service reveal why she, John Legend, and their little tikes, Luna and Miles, haven't shown up to church with the Wests.

In case you haven't heard of Sunday Service, it's a weekly morning of worship set up by West and other music collaborators. West, a choir of singers, and a group of onlookers (the Kardashians, Jenners, and various celeb guests) gather outside to watch the choir perform as a form of worship, and North West even takes the mic sometimes. The Kardashian sisters frequently document the services on their Instagram stories, but Teigen and Legend have never gotten to go. Not for a lack of invitation, though.

"I want to go so badly," Teigen told Cosmopolitan at Pepsi's #SummerGram launch party on Monday, May 20. "We’re just always busy because I feel like Sunday is our only day where John [Legend] doesn’t have The Voice."

Season 16 of The Voice, Legend's first season as a coach on the NBC staple, aired its season finale on Tuesday, May 21. And Team Legend won! Legend's team member, Maelyn Jarmon, ended up winning the show's 16th season, and now that the show is over, Legend and Teigen's weekends probably just opened right up.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Teigen said Sundays are really their only family day due to their busy schedules, she wants to be able to go with Legend and their kids.

"We want to be able to gather up everybody because I know Luna would love to hear that music so much," Teigen said. "It’s gospel and it’s a way to bring everybody together... So we want to go so, so badly, but we just haven’t made it out there."

I'm sure they'll make it there one day, even if they did miss that epic Coachella Sunday Service.

Kim Kardashian posted about the Coachella Sunday Service on April 22.

"COACHELLA 2019. Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here!" she said. She also revealed the inspiration behind the Sunday Services.

Kardashian said,

Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close friends and family. He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it. I’m so proud of you babe for doing exactly whats in your heart. The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It’s so inspiring to watch. Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It’s a memory we will cherish forever.

Hopefully, Chrissy, John, Luna, and Miles will get to partake in that memory-making soon!