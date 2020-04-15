The entire world has fallen in love with Luna Simone Stephens, but when it comes to her parents, the love is unparalleled. Luna celebrated her fourth birthday on April 14, and her parents shared the sweetest messages on the special day. When it comes to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Instagrams for Luna's fourth birthday, it just doesn't get cuter than this.

Legend was so excited for his daughter's fourth birthday, he shared not one, but two posts celebrating her. The first arrived right at midnight, and it included a slideshow of photos from Luna's entire life that will melt your heart. "Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna! I'm so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend," Legend captioned the post.

He then followed it up with a snapshot taken of Luna on her birthday, and it looked like she was having an absolute ball. Luna dressed up as a princess and flashed a wide smile for the camera.

"Luna's living her best birthday life," Legend said. "Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time."

You can see Legend's birthday tributes to Luna below.

Meanwhile, Teigen shared a message of her own, and posted a pic of her daughter wearing a massive crown. "Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being," she captioned the post.

On Twitter, Teigen got even more sentimental and gushed about the shining personality Luna has already developed. "I was not prepared for a love like this. you are smart, funny, chaotic and full of love and empathy. happy 4th birthday to my tiny queen," she wrote.

Despite being cooped up in the house, it looks like Luna was living it up on her b-day. Teigen's Instagram Story showed Luna enjoying a lavish breakfast in bed, including a faux mimosa. Next up she received her birthday cake, which was adorned in gorgeous roses and shaped in the number four.

Luna and her fam have been practicing social distancing, so she wasn't able to see her friends, but with her parents at her side, Luna still had such a special day. As Legend said, Luna's living her best life.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.