Clearly, the best way to become someone's best friend is through Twitter — or that's at least what I'm getting from Chrissy Teigen and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Friday, Feb. 8, the Lip Sync Battle host reached out to the New York representative on the social media platform in an attempt to hang out, and Ocasio-Cortez seemed to accept the invite with the cutest reply ever. No, for real — Chrissy Teigen and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's apparent Grammy plans are #BFFGoals. I mean, it's not an everyday occurrence that a rising political star accepts your invitation for a party and pizza.

"Hello my hero," Teigen tweeted to the Democratic congresswoman early Friday morning, "do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza."

Apparently, Ocasio-Cortez is a fan because she responded to Teigen in no time, excitedly tweeting, "Yes!" She added, "we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen."

"Perfect!" Teigen replied. And it's NBD if Ocasio-Cortez isn't the best cook, according to the TV host, because she "still sometimes burn things."

Hear that guys? That seems to be the sweet sound of a BFF-relationship in the making.

It's unclear if Ocasio-Cortez will actually attend the pizza party. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Ocasio-Cortez for further comment on or confirmation of the apparent plans, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But I've gotta say that this would be a true power relationship. The New York representative took down 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-New York) with minimal political experience in 2018, and Teigen takes down countless trolls on Twitter by the day. They're both known to stand up for what they believe in, from Ocasio-Cortez calling out flaws in campaign finance laws to Teigen bringing awareness to topics like postpartum depression. They're really amazing at social media, striking the perfect balance of hilarious and serious content. Oh, and did I mention that they can both dance? Teigen is, like, a pro at Britney Spears' moves and the Bronx native is known to boogie for cameras.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic socialist who won her congressional seat in the November 2018 midterm elections on an entirely grassroots campaign, has become an object of fixation as of late, so it's not surprising that Teigen wants to hang out. Many liberal- leaning individuals love her — and so do some Republicans.

“I aspire to be the conservative AOC,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) told Politico. (Minus the dance moves, of course. He added, “I can’t dance for sh*t.”)

President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon also appears to be intrigued by Ocasio-Cortez. Speaking to Politico, he said, "[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] has what I call 'gameness' or competitive heart — the combination of grit, determination, fighting spirit that you can't coach. You either have it or you don't, and she has it big league."

I can't lie: I would want to hang out with AOC, too, with hopes that her grit and spirit rub off. Keep your eyes on Twitter to see whether any photos of Ocasio-Cortez and Teigen pop up on Grammy night. Remember the show airs on Sunday, Feb. 10.