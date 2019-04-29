Chris Pratt and his new fiancé, author and blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger, are basically on top of the world right now. They recently got engaged, made their first public appearance together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, and are working toward planning a wedding that's sure to be just as lovely as they are. Now, the pre-wedding activities seem to be in full swing, kicking it all off with a bridal shower for Schwarzenegger herself. And according to a new report, Chris Pratt’s reported toast at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s bridal shower made the whole thing even sweeter. Elite Daily reached out to Pratt's team for confirmation of his toast, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to PEOPLE, Pratt made an appearance toward the end of the shower and gave a lovely toast in honor of his future wife that a source reportedly described to the magazine as "sweet." "They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention," the source reportedly continued.

Pratt came to Schwarzenegger's bridal shower to make sure she felt the love, and it definitely seems like she did. PEOPLE also reported that none other than Oprah Winfrey attended the shower, held at Maria Shriver’s house on Saturday, April 27. Oprah freaking Winfrey. So, it's not like Schwarzenegger's shower needed any more star power, but Pratt's speech and presence likely made it all the more special for Schwarzenegger.

The bride-to-be reportedly enjoyed every moment. "Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," the source reportedly revealed to PEOPLE. And Pratt and Winfrey weren't the only highlights of the bridal shower. "Maria definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside," the source explained. "There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs." Honestly, Schwarzenegger's bridal shower sounds more extravagant than my actual wedding, so good for her!

And despite the flower station and gospel songs, it sounds like the 29-year-old was the most excited to see her fiancé show up. "Katherine lit up when Chris arrived," the same source reportedly told PEOPLE. Who could blame her? They seem totally in love, and it's super cute that he took the time to see his bae being celebrated.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger definitely seem super happy to be getting married. The two shared their engagement news with the world in January, each posting the same sweet photo. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt captioned his post. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Schwarzenegger, for her part, captioned the photo, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you." Before that, neither one had shared too much about the other on social media, aside from an adorable birthday shoutout Pratt gave Schwarzenegger in December 2018. Now, with Schwarzenegger's bridal shower come and gone, one can only assume that means wedding bells are closer than ever for these two!