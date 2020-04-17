It's been nine months since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called it quits on their short-lived marriage, but fans still crave information on what went wrong, and how the two are handling their post-split life. Hemsworth's notoriously private big brother, Chris, just spilled some juicy details about the Hunger Games' actors current lifestyle, and his comments certainly turned heads. Chris Hemsworth's joke about getting Liam "out of Malibu" appeared to be a dig at Cyrus.

During Chris' interview with News.com.au on April 17, conversation turned to Liam's hunky new Men's Health cover. Chris couldn't help but brag about Liam's healthy way of living, and even joked that Liam is currently the more fit Hemsworth brother.

"I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad,'" Chris said of the cover shoot. "He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing."

On top of training, Chris credited "Australian living" to helping Liam get his fit physique. Chris then added a subtle jab to Cyrus, saying, "We got him out of Malibu!"

Malibu, of course, is where Liam and Cyrus lived together. Their home was ultimately destroyed during the 2018 California wildfires.

Liam headed back to Australia shortly after he and Cyrus ended their 8-month marriage in August 2019.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

It didn't take long for Cyrus to release her telling song, "Slide Away," which hinted at her and Liam's differences. The tune also hit on how Liam prefers Australia and the ocean, while she's more of a city girl.

Cyrus sings: "So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights / So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away."

Cyrus has been hanging tight in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, in recent months, while Liam is living his very best life in Australia, surrounded by family.

And it's clear from Liam's Men's Health cover he's definitely staying in great shape.

While some fans still wish Cyrus and Liam's relationship would have worked out, it's clear they are both beaming with happiness, proving their decision to split was in both of their best interests.