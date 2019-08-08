As the godfather of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison is someone contestants certainly don't want to upset or disappoint. Given his lofty status in the franchise, his opinion is worth all of the roses, and when Harrison spills about Paradise shenanigans, you know something must have really caught his eye. Chris Harrison's comments about Blake on Bachelor in Paradise are pretty forthright, and he's definitely summed up a lot of fans' thoughts on the Paradise star's recent debacle.

The first week of Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise was largely centered around Blake and his many entanglements with several women in the cast. In addition to him flirting with Hannah Godwin upon arrival and taking Tayshia Adams out on a date, the entrances of Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman unleashed the story of Blake's messy weekend at the Stagecoach music festival in April. After hooking up with former girlfriend Kristina one night, Blake apparently slept with Caelynn the following night and, according to Caelynn, was messaging Hannah G. from their shared bed the next morning.

The drama didn't stop when Episode 2 ended on Aug. 6, either. After Paradise aired Caelynn's fiery confrontation with Blake in which she accused Blake of asking her to keep their interactions a secret, Blake took to Instagram to post a statement apologizing for his Stagecoach actions. In the post, he also clarified that, despite what Caelynn claimed on Paradise, they were never in a relationship and he never ghosted her. He later posted (and then deleted) screenshots of text messages between himself and Caelynn in which the latter supposedly wrote, "If I come over it's strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less."

ABC

Caelynn has since posted a response to Blake's reaction, claiming those texts were "not an accurate representation of [their] past relationship." Fans have to wait and see if the season's progression inspires more social media breakdowns, but Harrison already had something to say about Blake creating his own love triangle (pentagon? octagon?) so early into Paradise.

"Blake was a dumpster fire," the host told E! News. "Blake himself was an absolute dumpster fire. He was just a car wreck."

As viewers saw on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, Blake became more anxious and uptight the closer he got to the proposal stage. When Becca rejected him, his teary reaction stirred up tons of sympathy from Bachelor Nation, which makes Blake's fall from grace on Paradise even more difficult to watch. If Chris Harrison thinks you've stumbled, you probably did something wrong.

Harrison even addressed what a lot of Bachelor Nation is probably thinking. He told E! News, "I think what everyone in America will be asking is 'What were you thinking when you went to Stagecoach and not only hooked up with two women in two nights, but two women in our franchise, that know each other?'"

Yeah, Blake, what was that about?

Since posting his statement and text messages, Blake has been silent on social media. However, the first week of Paradise ended without a rose ceremony, so the continuation of this drama in Week 2 could fuel even more disapproving digs from Harrison.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 12, on ABC.