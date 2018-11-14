There's a new holiday cereal in grocery store aisles that's about to shake up your breakfast game. If you are a fan of Lucky Charms, keep reading because this new cereal flavor has your name all over it. Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms now exist, because what's better than a bowl of fruity Lucky Charms? Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms, of course. Grab your spoon and get ready to dive in, because this breakfast treat won't be sticking around for long.

Of all of the holiday snacks out there right now (and let's be real, there are a ton of delicious options), I think that Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms takes the cake. Now that you're on board with the chocolatey goodness, you're probably curious as to what Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms is exactly. I'm here to help. You won't find the usual frosted, toasted oat cereal bites in this box. Instead, the typical cereal bites have been replaced with chocolate corn cereal. Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms also contains the most adorable holiday-themed marshmallows, IMO. There are three different holiday marshmallow shapes in the box including snowmen, snowballs, and snowflakes. Honestly, this is the perfect treat to celebrate the holiday season with.

Before you head out to search for a box of Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms, let me save you some time. You can find Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms at grocery stores nationwide. Basically, wherever Lucky Charms are sold, you should be able to find a box of Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms nearby.

I checked Target's online website to see if they had any Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms in stock. Guess what? You're in luck because Target has the Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms in stock for $2.99. Walmart also is selling the cereal for $3.64 a box, according to the company's website. As you can see, prices will vary by store. The suggested retail price for the 12-ounce, mid-size box is $2.50, per General Mills. If you and your roomie want to split a box, I recommend buying the family size option. The suggested price for the 19.3-ounce box is $3.99 and is also available anywhere Lucky Charms are sold.

When I was a kid, I remember pouring milk into my bowl along with chocolate cereal bites. I can't even remember what cereal I was eating. All I know is that the chocolate pieces transformed my boring bowl of milk into chocolate milk. When you're little, this is everything. I imagine this is what it is like to eat a bowl of Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms. Except better, because Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms also feature tiny bites of marshmallows.

General Mills hasn't said how long Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms will be hanging around. My best educated guess would be at least through the New Year, but probably not much longer after that. Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms is specific to the holidays, after all. I know I will be stocking up on several boxes of Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms to get me through the holidays. I may even give a few boxes as presents to my friends. 'Tis the season, right?