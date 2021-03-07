It seems like more and more restaurants have merch these days, from Dunkin Donuts' wedding collection to Taco Bell's line of "formal" wear. And one popular chain is taking things even further. Chipotle has a makeup collection with e.l.f. cosmetics now, complete with eye shadows inspired by your favorite burrito fillings.

The collab, which launches Wednesday, March 10, includes four limited edition makeup products: The $8 Make It Hot Lip Gloss, $10 Extra Guac Face Sponge Set, $18 Eyes Chips Face Makeup Bag, and the $16 Chipotle Eyeshadow palette.

While the thought of putting burrito-inspired products on your face may not sound super appealing at first, the collection is bound to have you craving Chipotle ASAP. After all, the makeup sponges are avocado-and-pit shaped, and the makeup bag looks just like Chipotle's tortilla chip bag. But the wildest part of the collection may be the eyeshadow palette, which contains 12 shades directly based on popular toppings (yes, you can now add guac and fajitas to your eyelids).

And that's not all. To celebrate the new collection, Chipotle will also sell the limited edition "Eyes. Chip. Face." bowl at select locations through March 17. The exclusive dish was curated by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi. It comes with white rice, pinto beans, chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips.

Although "Eyes. Chip. Face." is the latest Chipotle offering curated by celebrities, coming shortly after the Miley Cyrus bowl and the Shawn Mendes bowl. And this isn't the first time the company has worked with e.l.f. In spring 2020, they sold a 10-piece kit of eye shadows and lipsticks inspired by the restaurant chain, but everything sold out super quickly. If you want to finally rock a burrito bowl-inspired makeup lewk during your next Chipotle run, this is your shot.

"Following our first launch with e.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we've taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways," Chipotle's digital marketing VP, Tressie Lieberman, said in a statement. "We're always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values."

The e.l.f. x Chipotle collab debuts on Wednesday, March 10, on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and the mobile shopping platform NTWRK.