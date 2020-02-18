You won't to miss out on the opportunity to get free Chipotle this month. The chain is offering fans an incredible promo to celebrate Hockey Week across the United States — and you don't even have to lace up your skates to get it. Here's how to score Chipotle's February 2020 BOGO deal for a tasty freebie.

To celebrate the 13th year of Hockey Week Across America, Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal to in-restaurant diners on Friday, Feb. 21. Snagging the freebie is simple. All you need to do is wear a hockey jersey when you visit Chipotle on Feb. 21. When you do, you'll get a free entree (salad, burrito, bowl, or tacos) or kid's meal with the purchase of an entree or kid's meal of equal or greater value. You'll be limited to 10 free menu items per order, and you can't combine the BOGO deal with any other special offers.

The promo is eligible for dine-in orders only at participating Chipotle locations in the United States and Canada, and it can't be used for catering, mobile, online, or delivery orders. It's also only available while supplies last, so you'll want to thrown on a jersey and head down to your local spot ASAP on Friday to get your hands on your free meal.

Courtesy of Chipotle

To make things better, Chipotle is also releasing exclusive digital menu items. You probably already have a go-to Chipotle order, but if you want to mix it up, you can try one the four faves from some of the top skaters on Team USA's men's and women's hockey teams:

Charlie McAvoy's burrito bowl: white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guac.

Hilary Knight's burrito: fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and guac.

Jack Hughes' burrito bowl: brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce, vinaigrette.

Kendall Coyne Schofield's burrito bowl: white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and guac.

The medal-worthy orders will be on the Chipotle app, which is available for iOS and Android, as well as Chipotle's website, until Sunday, Feb. 23.

You'll also want to check out Chipotle's free Guac Mode giveaway, which began on Feb. 10. During the promo, Chipotle is offering its customers free guac to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Chipotle Rewards. Here's how it works: Chipotle will unlock Guac Mode for Rewards members multiple times throughout 2020. Once you've got Guac Mode, you'll get one free topping or side of Chipotle's guac when you purchase a regular-priced entrée. You automatically have access to Guac Mode if you're a Chipotle Rewards member, but if you aren't, you have until Thursday, Feb. 20 to join in order to be eligible for the promo. Just visit the Chipotle Rewards website or text "Guac Mode" to 888-222 to sign up.