Chili's is lighting up 2021 with a boozy deal. The Tex-Mex chain is celebrating the new year with a margarita with not one, not two, but three different tequilas. Those familiar with the monthly deal know you can scoop up a different limited time margarita each month, and Chili’s January 2021 $5 Margarita of the Month is basically a love song (in drink form) to tequila.

As of Thursday, Dec. 31, you can grab Chili’s $5 January Marg of the Month, the Tequila Trifecta, through Sunday, Jan. 31. If you’re ready to dive down into a marg for a fiver, prepare yourself for the Tequila Trifecta — a returning drink you may remember if you're a Chili's regular. The boozy sip last appeared at Chili’s for its May 2019 Marg of the Month. The celebration of tequila combines El Jimador Blanco, 1800 Reposado, Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, triple sec, and Chili’s fresh sour mix. And like any great marg, it's garnished with a slice of lime and an optional salt blend on the rim of the glass.

When Chili’s featured the Tequila Trifecta in 2019, it was a Cinco de Mayo-inspired sip. It looks like the company has swapped out one of its original tequilas since 2019, too. Originally, it featured a Sauza Blue Silver Tequila instead of the El Jimador Blanco.

The best part about Chili's January marg? As always the Margarita of the Month is available in-stores, but you can also grab it to-go from participating Chili's locations.

To get a Tequila Trifecta to-go this January, you'll need to place a Chili's order on the official website and select your local Chili's with its store locator. From there, you'll be able to see if your location is offering alcoholic sips to-go. You should see it on the menu right away, so if you can't find it, your location likely doesn't offer to-go margs.

When you do order a marg to go, you can select curbside pick-up or carryout. If you want to place a delivery order through DoorDash, you won't be able to snag the $5 marg deal.

