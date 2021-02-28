If you're looking to switch things up for movie night, there's a new snack that'll have you munchin' all night long. Cheez-It dropped its new Loaded Popcorn, which combines the cheesy crackers you know and love with airy popcorn. You'll definitely want to stock up on Cheez-It's Loaded Popcorn before your next Netflix marathon.

According to Food and Wine, Cheez-It's new product is all about bringing the movie theater experience to your living room with some quality eats. Since a night at the movies wouldn't be the same without a tub of popcorn, the brand decided to combine its OG crackers with the fan-favorite theater snack for an unexpected twist.

Of course, popcorn fans all have different snacking preferences. To give you a choice of what you'd like to munch on for movie night, the brand is offering two cheesy varieties: Cheez-It Loaded Cheddar Popcorn and Cheez-It Loaded White Cheddar Popcorn. Both varieties are made of 100% cheese just like classic Cheez-Its, but you can expect the Loaded White Cheddar Popcorn flavor to have a creamier taste due to its aged cheese.

The product hit shelves at retailers nationwide in February, so you'll want to make sure to keep an eye out for the snacks the next time you're shopping. Since they'll only be available for a limited time, you'll want to stock up on some ASAP so you're all set for your Bridgerton marathon.

Remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31 when you head to the store to buy the snacks. The CDC suggests wearing a face mask when you head out, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.