In a winter world of dull, dry skin, Charlotte Tilbury is the brand I turn to for a healthy dose of glam and glow. For years now, the brand has been one of my ultimate faves for face, eyes, and lips, and with all the newness dropping as of late, they just keep getting better. The top must-haves on the laundry list of product I'm tempted to buy right this second are currently all from Charlotte Tilbury's new Icons Collection, and if you've yet to feast your eyes on the drop, I highly suggest you stop reading this article, unless you're fully prepared to splurge on some new beauty treats. Willing to be tempted? Read on, it'll be so worth it.

The first Charlotte Tilbury products to catch my eye and win my heart were their Luxury Eyeshadow Palettes ($53, charlottetilbury.com), tiny quads of four-pan perfection that contained the celebrity makeup artist's most-loved looks. When they started dropping larger palettes, like the fairly recent Stars In Your Eyes Palette, I could hardly contain my excitement, as this meant more fab formulas and stunning shades to choose from. With the launch of the all-new Icons Collection, there's yet another massive palette to obsess over, and The Icon Palette ($65, charlottetilbury.com) is aptly named, because, well, just it looks downright iconic.

The Icon Palette $65 Charlotte Tilbury Buy Now

The 12-pan palette is divided into four different looks, in typical Charlotte Tilbury fashion, but you can of course mix and match shades to your heart's content. From top to bottom and right to left, look one is pinky Day, look two is sun-kissed copper Date, look three is golden bronzy Diva, and look four is bold, blue Disco.

Spoiler alert: I don't have a favorite, as they're all really fabulous:

And did you peep the packaging? Iconic Ziggy Stardust vibes, we stan a Bowie moment:

According to Tilbury herself, the palette is super versatile beyond the four looks laid out. "It’s an electric cool girl makeup that can be blended onto eyelids, smudged onto lips and pressed onto cheeks," she raves. The shades are also said to feature a unique ‘Wet Touch’ powder technology formula, so you can mix them with water for a "silk-veil" effect.

Or use them straight from the palette, because hi, these swatches:

And in case you were wondering what lip to pair these fab future lewks with, feast your eyes on the new Latex Love Lip Glosses ($34, charlottetilbury.com), with which I'm absolutely smitten:

Latex Love Lip Gloss in "Video Vixen" $34 Charlotte Tilbury Buy Now

Eyes this sultry are practically begging for a glossy lip situation, which is why these babies are the perfect pick to round out the limited-edition collection. The formula is creamy on the lips but with a high-shine, mirror-like finish, and six shades exist, from peachy nude "Belle Du Soir" to bold red "Studio 64." TBH, these just might make me put my Matte Revolution Lipstick in "Pillow Talk" (charlottetilbury.com) aside for the first time in months.

A new palette + New glosses = Major star power looks, people:

Swoon. These are some of my favorite products from the brand so far, and if you're hoping to indulge, they're available on their website now, as well as online at Sephora. The products will be in U.S. stores starting March 28, but everything is limited edition, so if you want them badly, I wouldn't wait.