Yikes, Charli, what are you doing? If there's one fandom you definitely do not want to piss off, it's the Taylor Swift fandom, otherwise known as "Swifties." I may not stan Taylor Swift, but as a fangirl myself, I can totally understand why Swifties are mad about Charli XCX's comments about opening for Taylor Swift on tour. If you didn't know, Charli XCX opened for Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour in 2018 along with Camila Cabello, and while the "Boom Clap" singer may have looked like she was having the time of her life on tour, it turns out she really wasn't.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Charli XCX revealed her true feelings about touring with Taylor Swift last year. She said, “I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour, but as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Oof. I get the crowds at Taylor Swift's concerts may not be what Charli XCX is used to at her own shows, but there was probably a nicer way to say it than calling Swifties a bunch of "5-year-olds," amirite?

After Pitchfork shared the interview online, fans went on Twitter to express their thoughts about Charli XCX's comments, and let's just say, they were not happy about them at all.

HERE'S HOW SWIFTIES REACTED TO CHARLI XCX'S COMMENTS ABOUT TOURING WITH TAYLOR SWIFT:

Charli XCX's comments didn't sit well with fans especially since she seemed so happy about touring with Taylor Swift last year. After the Reputation tour wrapped up on Nov. 22, 2018, in Tokyo, Japan, Charli XCX shared a post on Instagram, in which she revealed that she was "happy" to be part of the tour because she was able to perform in front of "so many new people."

She wrote:

I feel happy and sad all at once. Happy that I got to be a part of such a huge tour with so many great people (example - @taylorswift@camila_cabello@broodsmusic), happy that I got to perform my songs in such huge rooms to so many new people, happy that a lot of those people actually knew those songs (LOL!) and happy that I got to throw my own parties along the way for the hardcore angels who like to rave until 5am once everyone else has gone to bed hehe. Sad because... well it’s all over now!!

But I guess feelings change over time, right? I mean, it definitely seems like Charli XCX was grateful to be part of the Reputation tour, but she probably just felt out of place performing for a different crowd.

After Swifties expressed their frustrations over Charli XCX's comments, others came to the singer's defense, reminding everyone that Charli XCX is used to performing at smaller nightclubs, which obviously, would come with an older crowd.

It seems that Charli XCX is totally fine with performing at smaller venues all on her own, though. In her interview with Pitchfork, she revealed, “I’ve done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now,” she says. “But I need to just own my own f*cking shit finally.”

So there you have it. Charli XCX will be focusing on herself from now on. After collaborating with BTS on "Dream Glow" and Lizzo on "Blame It On Your Love," I can't wait to see what else the singer has planned this year.