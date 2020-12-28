Charles Melton's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Driven Partner

If you watch Riverdale, chances are you've noticed star Charles Melton is an absolute dreamboat. There, I said it. And while Melton's current relationship status is unknown, one thing's for certain, he's not afraid to date outside of his celebrity circle. On Oct. 24 2020, Bumble released a video of the actor on a virtual date with someone he connected with on the dating app, and fans everywhere could not contain themselves. If the thought of seeing the heartthrob in your Bumble queue makes you swoon, you're going to need to know how to interpret Charles Melton's zodiac sign.

Born on Jan. 4, Melton is a headstrong and hard-working Capricorn. When it comes to relationships, a Capricorn will rarely shy away from going after what they want. This cardinal earth sign is known for taking a grounded, clear-headed, and goal-oriented approach to whatever life throws at them. Whether grinding away on a tough work project or strategizing about the best way to win the heart of someone they're interested in, a Cap loves to be in the driver's seat.

Represented by the tenacious sea-goat, a fundamental aspect of a Cap's identity is the slow-and-steady approach. Capricorns know how to play the long game and typically enjoy the formality of the dating process. For this reason, they don't respond well to being pushed or pressured into a relationship. Although their commitment to taking things one step at a time can be maddening for partners who are quicker to develop feelings, once a Cap falls in love, they make devoted and stimulating partners.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In line with their extreme discipline, a Cap is often attracted to partners who are also independent and passionate about their goals. However, when it comes time to play, a Capricorn can effortlessly transition from star of the office to king of the dance floor in no time. That is, if you can coax them away from their desk without making them feel like you don't respect their hustle. As someone who is very much grounded in the physical world, it's common for a Cap to identify with acts of service as their primary love language. So, if you're dating a sea-goat, don't be surprised if they go out of their way to do little favors that make your life easier.

Ultimately, if you find yourself in a relationship with a sea-goat you can look forward to a reliable, rock-solid partner who isn't afraid to roll up their sleeves to make you happy. In return, they need their alone time to pursue their lofty goals. So, if being in a power-couple dynamic is something you've always wanted, a Cap could very well be the SO of your dreams.