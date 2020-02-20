Watching your ex move on isn’t exactly the most fun experience for anyone, let alone for celebrities who have the added pressure of doing so in the spotlight. But Channing Tatum's super chill reaction to Jenna Dewan's engagement is so mature. (Elite Daily reached out to Tatum and Dewan's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

On Feb. 18, Dewan and Steve Kazee announced their engagement. The couple coordinated Instagram posts featuring a super romantic portrait of the two of them kissing (and showing off her stunning new engagement ring). "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," wrote Dewan on her page. This news comes on the heels of Dewan and Kazee's Sept. 2019 announcement that they are expecting their first child together.

According to insiders who spoke with E! News, Tatum’s not only taking the announcement in stride, but he’s also celebrating his ex's new family. "Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on," an insider reportedly told E! News. "Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships," the insider added. Tatum's focus is reportedly all about the well-being of his and Dewan’s daughter, Everly. "Channing's main priority and concern is his daughter, and he and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement," the same insider reported.

This is reportedly confirmed by a second source who told E! News that Tatum and Dewan will continue to do things as a family together. "They want to keep her routine the same... Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does," said the source.

It also doesn't hurt that Dewan isn't the only one who’s seemingly moved on and found someone to share their life with. Tatum is happily dating singer Jessie J, who took to Instagram herself to express her love for him on Valentine’s Day. In a post featuring a video clip of Tatum, Jessie kept the caption short and sweet, writing simply, “Mines ❤️.” Aww.

Looks like it's all love for everyone involved here. Love to see it!