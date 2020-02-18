Channing Tatum & Jessie J’s Astrological Compatibility Brings The Heat

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship. After a year of seeming bliss, they briefly split in November 2019 with sources telling Us Weekly that the often long distance nature of their relationship was the cause. Fortunately, not even geographical distance could keep them apart for long, as the two quickly reunited in January and have been going strong ever since. But that kind of passion and connection isn't really all that surprising when you take Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s astrological compatibility into account.

Tatum was born April 26, 1980, under the sign of Taurus and Jessie's birthday is March 27, 1988, which makes her an Aries. Typically, neighboring signs like theirs can make for very difficult pairings because they tend to have opposing energies and world view. Consider Gemini and Cancer, for example. One is all about freedom and intellectual pursuit, while the other leads with their heart and requires a deep emotional connection. However, Aries and Taurus are an interesting exception to the neighboring rule, because their ruling planets work well together in concert. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, and Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion. Put those two together and you have the celestial ingredients for an intense romance. Here's what else we can divine about Tatum and Jessie's compatibility based on their zodiac signs.

Aries And Taurus Create A Healthy Balance Of Energies.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aries is the most impulsive sign in the zodiac. They tend to trust their instincts thoroughly and put a high value on their freedom, so it might seem as though a romantic connection to a sign as grounded as Taurus would be a difficult or restrictive one. But in this case, these signs can bring out the best in one another in unexpected and powerful ways. Aries brings out a more lighthearted and fun side of Taurus, who tends to just want to stay closer to the comforts of home. In return, Taurus helps to ground Aries and foster a greater appreciation for an adventure closer to home, in addition to tempering their more risky and impulsive behavior.

The Sexual Chemistry Is Intense Between These Signs.

A Taurus and Aries connection is one where sensuality meets passion. These two can create an intense physical connection as they both take a very tactile approach to romance. Where they may struggle is that Taurus wants to take their time delighting in every sensation of the sexual experience, whereas Aries is more driven to reaching the end goal as quickly as possible whenever the urge strikes. But each sign is somewhat flexible in their approach in the bedroom. Taurus is willing to be more spontaneous and Aries is open to taking some more time to please their partner if they’re offered guidance. With minor tweaks, these two signs have no trouble keeping things hot in the bedroom.

Conflicting Boundaries Are These Signs’ Greatest Struggle.

All signs, no matter how compatible, will have their areas of struggle and disagreement to overcome. For these signs, it tends to come down to differing needs for space and freedom. Aries is a sign that wants to follow their passions and pursue what excites them at the moment. They need partners that leave them plenty of personal space and latitude to follow their instincts and interests. For their part, Taurus wants a partner to create a stable home life with. Someone they can count on to be the partner at their side and to enjoy the best that life has to offer with them. And when they don’t get their way, it brings out the stubborn side of the bull. Ultimately, it just comes down to finding a compromise and balance. Aries has to be ready to sacrifice some free time to be there for the moments that matter to Taurus, and, in return, Taurus gives them the space to roam regularly.

Loyalty And Honesty Are Their Greatest Strengths.

There are many areas of compatibility that are working in Aries and Taurus’ favor, but perhaps their strongest area of all is around their honesty and trust of one another. Aries is a truth-teller; in fact, they can sometimes be a little too honest for some sensitive signs, but Taurus appreciates their transparency and is happiest when they know exactly where they are with someone, for better or worse. In return, Taurus offers the loyalty and steadfastness that Aries both needs and appreciates. It's the kind of connection that Aries wants to come home to.

While Aries and Taurus relationships may take a little time to settle into and find their balance, once they do it's a fiery connection and a meeting of two passionate hearts. It's easy to see why Jessie and Tatum found their way back to one another because it's not easy for anyone to give up on a love like theirs.