Channing Tatum and Jessie J are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, but that doesn't mean they share every detail about their relationship with the public. The pair reportedly started dating in October 2018 and, in the beginning stages of their relationship, they seemed to agree to stay tight-lipped about their love. It made complete sense, considering Tatum had just gotten out of a relationship with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Fast-forward to 2020, and Tatum and Jessie now flaunt their love every chance they get. Channing Tatum and Jessie J's quotes about each other show how their love has slowly, but surely, flourished.

Tatum reportedly moved on with Jessie six months after announcing his divorce from Dewan in April 2018. Obviously, those big changes in his love life came with a lot of attention. After Us Weekly reported the pair were dating in October 2018, it didn't take long for the social media peanut gallery to dish out hurtful comments about how much Jessie and Dewan resemble each other, and how they wish Tatum and Dewan were still together. That could be what ultimately spurred Tatum to finally break his silence on their relationship in November 2018, and, since then, the pair has continued to shove their love in everyone's faces — love it or hate it.

Though Tatum and Jessie are more open about their love nowadays, there's one thing they still won't reveal: how they first met.

Jessie declined to answer questions about their meet-cute moment when asked by The London Times in June 2019, explaining: "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."

But here's what they have revealed about each other.

Nov. 13, 2018: Tatum Goes Public With His Feelings For Jessie

During her concert in London, Jessie spoke about her experience with infertility, revealing a doctor told her years ago she'll never be able to have children. Tatum was in attendance at the show, and praised his then-rumored girlfriend for sharing her story.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” Tatum captioned an Instagram post. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

His post hinted all the speculation the pair was dating was probably true.

March 5, 2019: Channing Slides Into Jessie's DMs

Jessie shared a screenshot of a super sexy poem her man wrote for her via IG DMs. It read: "Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless."

It was clear, at this point, Tatum's feelings for Jessie were definitely more than friendly, and Chessie was as good as Instagram official.

March 27, 2019: Birthday Love

Tatum's Instagram tribute to Jessie gave insight into just how strong (and serious) his feelings for her were. "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

June 10, 2019: You Can't Hurry Love

When rumors Jessie and Tatum were rushing into marriage and children started flying, Jessie opened up about how chill their relationship actually is during a Heart Breakfast radio interview, sharing:

Just because he’s Channing Tatum everyone’s kind of sped us up into this, like, 'are you getting married? Are you doing this?' I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares. We're having a lovely time. And I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy]. Yeah. But he looks great naked in the shower!

June 15, 2019: Jessie's Got Jokes

Jessie gave fans a taste of the couple's humor during an interview with The Times. "I'm thinking about calling my next tour 'Magic Mike and I' and having Chan open for me as a stripper," she joked. "He'd do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?"

With a sense of humor like that, you can't blame Tatum for falling hard.

Jan. 24, 2020: Tatum Blasts The Haters

Tatum and Jessie took a brief break in November 2019, but it was short-lived. They reunited less than a month later and plowed full steam ahead. After more than a year of dealing with haters comparing Jessie and Tatum's ex Jenna Dewan's appearances, the Magic Mike actor had enough.

When a commenter said Dewan "looks better" with him, Tatum hit back, writing:

Hey Alex I don't usually address s--t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don't you seriously think about what you're doing? It's hurtful and I ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain't nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts.

Jan. 25, 2020: She's Got A Way With Words

Jessie was feeling the love Tatum was doling out, but she sure can give him a run for his money when it comes to gushy IG posts. Check out the sweet post she penned for him:

When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast. When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out.I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters

The best part about the post is the fact she shared it just because. No special occasion needed. She just loves him that much.