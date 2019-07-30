Watch out, Upper East Siders: New York City's most salacious gossipmonger is coming back to spill the secrets of a whole new generation of socialites. News of the Gossip Girl reboot has fans of the hit teen show revisiting the beloved drama, and even the stars of the show are reflecting on the unexpected twists and turns it took. Of course, I am referring to that now-iconic series finale, which totally threw fans (and it turns out, cast members as well) for a loop. Chace Crawford's comments about the Gossip Girl series finale show how the cast felt about that out-there Gossip Girl reveal.

As a reminder (as if any Gossip Girl fan could ever forget), the teen drama ended with the long-anticipated revelation of Gossip Girl's real identity. In the final episode, fans learned it was Dan Humphrey, the outsider from Brooklyn, who was covertly running the eponymous gossip blog that regularly ruined the lives of his friends and family members. The revelation was met with a ton of confusion and backlash from fans, and many people pointed out several instances that made Dan being Gossip Girl improbably, if not impossible. The moment went down as one of the most out-of-left-field reveals on television, and now, Crawford, who played Nate Archibald on the show, is opening up about how the cast felt about the twist.

Crawford, who is currently doing press for his new Amazon superhero series The Boys, told Cosmopolitan the Gossip Girl cast also found the big reveal to be "kind of funny" when they learned about it.

Me personally, I thought it was kind of funny. I can’t speak for Penn [Badgley], but I’m not even really sure what I think about it. It’s hard — on any show that has a good run and has a large, passionate fan base — to end it. You can never give it an ending that lives up to the expectation, right? If I’m being honest, just knowing Penn at the time, we all thought it was kind of funny.

It sounds like the Gossip Girl cast was on the same page as most of its fanbase when it came to that unexpected Dan Humphrey reveal. But that messy finale is part of why Crawford thinks the newly announced sequel series is such a good idea. Crawford noted that the writers can craft storylines with the ending in mind much better in a shortened 10-episode series (which is what the new series will be) rather than the 22- to 25-episode seasons in the original show.

The possibility that fans may get to see Nate — or Dan, Serena, Blair, Chuck, and the rest of the original cast — again in the sequel series is still being worked out. Crawford told E! Online he's open to revisiting his preppy character, and series creator Jason Schwartz recently said he has reached out to all of the original cast to see if they would like to be involved in the new show somehow. So, fans may see some cameos in the sequel series, but for the most part, the new show will likely focus on a new group of young New Yorkers.

There is no news on when the Gossip Girl sequel series will premiere, but it will be available on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform HBO Max, which is not set to launch until the spring of 2020.