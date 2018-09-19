Correct me if I’m wrong, fellow females, but I’m pretty sure that, unless you’re getting the go-ahead specifically from an OB/GYN, inserting any object in your vagina that isn’t manufactured or recommended by legitimate professionals in the feminine wellness space is a bad, and potentially dangerous idea. So even though the magical powers of CBD are a hot topic right now, that doesn’t necessarily mean CBD-infused vaginal suppositories for PMS should be the next big thing, or anything for that matter. Don’t get me wrong, because, generally speaking, I’m all for easing PMS with natural remedies. But in this case, there’s really nothing “natural” about sticking CBD up your lady parts and praying for a PMS miracle. It might sound cool and all, but according to the experts I reached out to for comment, CBD vaginal suppositories are anything but lit.

Remember back in July of 2017 when "glitter bombs" were being sold to supposedly bedazzle your sex life? Yeah, those weren’t such a great idea, either. Think of it this way: If gynecologists were warning against putting something as seemingly harmless as glitter anywhere near your vagina, imagine what their reaction must be to women inserting legitimate, unregulated chemicals up there.

First things first, though, let’s identify what CBD actually is. If you’re imagining CBD-infused vaginal suppositories as rolled-up pieces of marijuana that you insert down yonder in the hopes that a vaginal high will simmer down your PMS symptoms, it’s definitely not like that. CBD actually stands for “cannabidiol,” and it's a chemical compound that makes up about 40 percent of the plant’s extract. While a lot of people confuse CBD with THC, the compound that does yield psychoactive effects — aka the stuff that gets you stoned — CBD doesn’t trigger those kinds of vibes. In fact, Dr. Gabrielle Francis, a naturopathic doctor practicing in New York City, tells Elite Daily that CBD helps to “regulate function of mood, inflammation, immunity, sleep, hormones, metabolism, nervous system, and appetite.” So, really, CBD does potentially offer up a ton of health benefits. The question is, can CBD help PMS, and are vaginal suppositories the best way to reap these benefits around that time of the month?

According to Dr. Gunvor Ekman-Ordeberg, OB/GYN and medical advisor to DeoDoc Intimate Skincare, your OB/GYN will typically prescribe vaginal suppositories for things like yeast infections, or other vaginal health concerns, but using CBD vaginal suppositories for PMS relief isn’t something she’s found scientific research on. “Menstruation is an inflammatory process and therefore anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) are the drug of choice, as they target the cause of the pain,” Ekman-Ordeberg tells Elite Daily. Because of this, she adds, she would “never recommend the use of cannabis/medical cannabis for period relief,” as “the use of medical cannabis is suited for chronic and neuropathic pains/ diseases such as MS,” only when other medications cannot provide an effective treatment.

But while some gynecologists, like Ekman-Ordeberg, are on the fence about this, other OB/GYNs say there are legitimate benefits to CBD-infused vaginal suppositories. For instance, as far as Carolyn DeLucia, MD, FACOG, an OB/GYN who specializes in vaginal treatments and works at a women's health clinic that sells CBD products, is concerned, because your vagina is so sensitive and absorbent, CBD can get into the blood stream easily and start working on soothing PMS symptoms systematically. About 20 minutes after inserting a 100-milligram, hemp-derived CBD suppository, DeLucia told Refinery29, the CBD will dissolve and supposedly leave you feeling "all-around calm, relaxed, and somewhat sleepy."

The concept behind CBD-infused vaginal suppositories sounds great, in theory, but here’s the catch: Under federal law, CBD is illegal, which means the FDA isn’t regulating companies that manufacture or distribute these products. Any company selling these suppositories can easily market its product as safe, but you have no way of knowing for sure what, exactly, you’re putting into your body, or how effective it really is.

"CBD is not currently regulated, so the products produced can vary widely in their quality and consistency, which can lead to reduced or even exaggerated effects," Robert Glatter, M.D., an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health, tells Elite Daily over email. And because many companies are making CBD products with varying strengths and concentrations, Glatter adds, regulation is super important, especially in products that are being inserted into the vagina.

Of course, what you put into your body is between you and your doctor. If you're thinking about using a CBD-infused vaginal suppository to ease PMS symptoms, make sure you talk to your OB/GYN first before experimenting on your own.