You ready for the sexiest thing you'll probably hear all day? Allow me to present you with Cardi B's quote about recording "Um Yea" with Offset. "I don't want to give you, like, this weird fake-a**, romantic awkward story, but I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset, and he was doing 'Um Yea," the song that we have together, and he was just spitting it out of nowhere and, while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and... smiling and sh*t while he was making the song," Cardi recalled in a voice recording she posted to Twitter on April 5. "And then, I told him, like, 'I wanna get on the song,' so I just started writing my verse and everything. He was looking at me like, 'Oh, sh*t, girl.' And then we f*cked. We f*cked right after. So, yeah. Um, yeah."

Absolutely iconic, right?

Cardi's story about her rendezvous with Offset after they recorded "Um Yea" isn't the first time she opened up about her sex life with her husband. Back in December of 2018, shortly after she announced her plans to divorce the Migos rapper, Cardi famously told fans during an Instagram Live that they reunited for physical purposes. "I just had to get f*cked, that's all," she casually admitted with a smile. She added, "B*tch, I feel so rejuvenated, I feel baptized. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman. I came back to f*cking life, b*tch."

And that's still not all! During an August 2020 interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Cardi opened up about how her sex life with Offset helped get her through the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Just like everybody else, at first when the lockdown happened, I was… confused," she shared. "And I was having a good time cause, you know, I was spending time with my husband and we was just having fun, sexing all the time."

Um, yeah. If nothing else, I think it's safe to say Offset and Cardi have some red-hot sexual chemistry. Happy for them!