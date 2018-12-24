Are you still mourning the breakup between Cardi B and Offset? If so, I'm right there with you. I fully respect any decision my girl Cardi makes — especially when it comes to her marriage — but come on. Things just seemed so lovely in their romantic rapper paradise. However, it turns out that said "paradise" may not entirely be over and done with, because let me just say: Cardi B's NSFW quote about Puerto Rico with Offset is very telling.

You remember when Cardi announced her divorce in an emotional Instagram video, right? You gotta love her for remaining so transparent with her fans and real about what's going on in her life, which is why I'm willing to take her recent comments about her relationship with Offset relationship very seriously. Turns out, Cardi may be over the marriage, but she's definitely not over the sex.

In a recent Instagram live video, she spoke about the pair's reunion over the holidays in Puerto Rico: "I just had to get f**cked, that's all," she says with a coy smile on her face. After a long, tension-filled pause, she continues: "B*tch, I feel so rejuvenated, I feel baptized." I guess the sex was so good that it was a spiritual experienced for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

When this news comes right after reports that Offset crashed her on-stage performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 to beg for her to take him back, it all just makes way too much sense. According to CNN, Offset waltzed on stage with flowers and cake, telling her: "I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh. In person. In front of the world." While Cardi definitely was not having it — I mean, she told the guy to leave before returning to her performance with none of her gusto dispelled by the incident — clearly, there's still quite the connection between the two.

And, who can blame her? Breakups are so tough, and just because the relationship doesn't work out doesn't mean that the love and attraction automatically goes away. In fact, in Cardi's Instagram video regarding their breakup, she explains: "I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father." I know in my experience, sometimes a break-up makes you even more attracted to your ex. Make-up sex, break-up sex, whatever you want to call it — there's a reason why it's such a thing.

"I feel like a brand new f**cking woman," Cardi continues in her Instagram live video regarding their steamy reunion in Puetro Rico. "I came back to f**cking life bitch." In all honesty, her video has me laughing so hard. While some might say having sex with your ex isn't the best idea, Cardi is just so straight up about what she's going through that you gotta respect it. But, isn't that what you love about Cardi? Yes, her music is incredible, but is there anyone we can rely on for the truth more than Cardi? I think not.

And clearly, she has no regrets about the decision. The last time I felt that good about myself and in touch with my body was when I had some amazing macaroni n' cheese over Thanksgiving. At the time, I thought the dish was better than sex, but I doubt it's better than Cardi B and Offset's post-breakup sex. I salute you, Cardi.