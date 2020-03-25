Cardi B is not happy with the way coronavirus is being handled in America. Cardi may be an A-list celebrity these days, but she hasn't forgotten her roots. She took to Instagram on March 24 to address the divide between classes as the coronavirus continues to spread, and she had a lot to say. Cardi B's Instagram rant about coronavirus' effect on people was so heated — and called out President Trump directly.

The "Money" rapper took to Instagram to share her message while wearing a large white mask. "If number 45 is getting on a podium and saying ‘If you don’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus... do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests,’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms... but I went and got tested and I’m positive,’ that causes confusion," she began.

She went on to explain why families with lower income are at a disadvantage when it comes to the pandemic. "The general public, people that work regular jobs, that get regular paychecks, the middle class, the poor or whatever, they're not getting treated likes the one's up here... celebrities and everything. They're not getting their tests next day," she said.

Cardi went on to warn about the dangers of the virus, even for young fans, and explained that those under 30 will have to wait longer for a test.

“If you’re positive for the coronavirus but you don’t have a crazy fever but you have a cold, and you’re sending people home. Where do you think you’re sending people home to?" she questioned.

The rapper then touched upon the reality that many low-income families are cramped into small homes where self-isolating is nearly impossible

"Not everyone has the luxury to go to a f*cking bedroom and to a big ass house and just stay away from people,” she explained. “A lot of people live in small-ass apartments with multiple people. If you’re sending me home and I have the coronaf*ckingvirus I’m most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kids, anybody that’s around me.”

You can watch the full video for yourself below.

Fans applauded Cardi for the bold video, and her ability to relate to the working class.

"You’re the ONLY CELEBRITY SPEAKING FACTS FOR THE PPL," one fan commented. "You said what you said and you're absolutely right. According to the WHO, everyone should be tested because asymptomatic people can still be contagious," another fan wrote.

Many celebrities have dished out the big bucks to get tested, but few have spoken out on the inequality between classes the virus has posed. Shout out to Cardi for always keeping it real.

