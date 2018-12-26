Cardi B and Offset are raising eyebrows once again! And this time it’s all thanks to Offset’s extravagant gift-giving on Christmas. Although Cardi B announced they were separating earlier in the month, Offset apparently flooded Cardi’s house with lavish Christmas gifts regardless. And she’s not exactly turning them away! Cardi B’s Instagram of Offset’s Christmas gifts will definitely make you just a wee bit jealous!

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Cardi showed off a whopping $231,000 worth of gifts from her estranged husband Offset. In the video, Cardi revealed a new collection of designer shoes and handbags. According to Page Six, Cardi’s new designer collection now includes several Hermès Birkin bags as well as a handful of Chanel bags and a slew of expensive pumps in different colors.

It’s quite a Christmas haul, if you ask me! But it’s not terribly surprising that Offset would go to such great lengths to show his love for Cardi. The 27-year-old rapper has been trying to win Cardi back for several weeks after Cardi announced via Instagram that they weren’t together anymore.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi said in a now-deleted Instagram video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore … I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Not only has Offset spoiled Cardi with gifts, but he’s also made pleas for her to take him back.

"I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi," Offset said in an Instagram post of his own. "We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy."

Offset’s lavish Christmas gifts for Cardi are just the latest development in their rollercoaster ride of a relationship.

Here’s a look at what Offset gave Cardi for Christmas:

Instagram/Cardi B

Instagram/Cardi B

The gifts came just days after Cardi and Offset jetted off to Puerto Rico the weekend before Christmas. "I just had to get f*cked. That's all," she said in an Instagram Live video on Saturday, Dec. 23. “I feel rejuvenated, b*tch. I feel baptized. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman,” she continued.

Well, at least she’s honest about it! Not that you’d expect anything else from Cardi. Just last week, on Dec. 18, Cardi said in yet another Instagram Live video that she missed being intimate with Offset. "I miss it... a lot," she said before delving into some x-rated details.

So, their little Christmas reunion and gift-giving session shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone! What it means for their future is the real question. We'll have to wait and see on that!