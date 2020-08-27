Just when you think Cardi B can’t get any cooler, she does something that absolutely blows everyone out of the water. And what, you ask, did the rapper do this time? Debuting what may be her most iconic hairdo to date, Cardi B wore heart-shaped pink pigtails (buns? sculptures?) on either side of her head, with smaller braids zig-zagging along the outer edges of the hearts. This whole look belongs in the MoMA.

“Ya like my hair?” Cardi B asked fans, showing off her new ‘do on Instagram on Aug. 26. “Would you guys go to the club with your hair like this?” For me, 1,000% yes to both questions. The look features two big hearts coming out of her hair, with thick braids wrapped around the base of each. It is a structural feat on par with the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The creation comes courtesy of Cardi's trusted hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, and the process took the duo hours to complete.

This look comes following a slew of other iconic Cardi B hair moments. She’s shown off tri-colored hair, turned her hair into bows twice, and shared all of her secrets to having the healthiest, natural hair ever with a DIY hair mask. Stylez just blew fans away with Cardi's hair looks in the "WAP" music video released earlier in August. Beyond that, it seems like Cardi's rocking a different wig or hairstyle every week, keeping fans on their toes.

Tons of other celebrities have used their quarantine time to play with their hair. Kylie Jenner can’t seem to settle on her favorite shade, Joe Jonas just got a bleached buzzcut, and Dua Lipa has a new color pretty much every week, to name a few. But few can compete with the architectural feats happening on Cardi B’s head.

Unsurprisingly, fans have shown an outpouring of love for the “WAP” singer’s new look. Her video has over 11 million views and nearly 51,000 comments. While I can’t imagine this wig is the easiest thing for Cardi B to sleep in, I really hope it sticks around for a while.