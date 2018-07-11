Cardi B's Baby's Name Is So Beautiful, I Can't Even Handle It

Cardi B does not have a standard issue name, so I never expected her to give one to her firstborn child. Not only does the rapper go by "Cardi," "Bardi," and "Bacardi", but her given moniker is an unusual one, too. It's Belcalis Almanzar — pronounced Bel-ca-LEEZ Al-MAN-zar — and it's actually pretty beautiful. In fact, when I first found out Cardi was having a daughter, I wondered if she'd give her the same name. After all, the singer doesn't really use it. But the now that she's given birth, I know she went in a totally different direction. Cardi B's baby's name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, and I absolutely love it!

The little girl was born on July 11, 2018. Cardi shared the news in a post on Instagram and it is so stunning. I'm getting serious Beyoncé vibes.

Meanwhile, Cardi revealed during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she pretty much had zip to do with coming up with the moniker. It was her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, who was actually the one who decided on their daughter's name. "My dude named the baby," she told DeGeneres. "Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

You know what? I totally get what she meant now, because the name really is almost tricky! Meanwhile, when Cardi wouldn't tell DeGeneres what she was planning to call her mini-me, the talk show host tried to bribe her with $20,000 to call the baby "Ellen."

"Can I put it as the middle name," Cardi wanted to know. LOL #jokes.

DeGeneres then gifted Cardi with a pint-size copy of the black-and-white checkered outfit the singer wears on the cover of her new album Invasion of Privacy. You have to watch the clip below to see this thing because it is seriously amazing.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Toldja! I mean, can you even imagine what the rest of this kid's wardrobe is going to look like? I can, and I'm already mad jealous! Even so, I am just so happy that Cardi's baby is finally here. It's seemed like she was preggers forever, didn't it? Remember when she first shared the exciting news that she was expecting a baby with her big reveal while appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live back early in April? The singer took the stage near the beginning of the show to perform a "Bodak Yellow"/"Bartier Cardi" medley while wearing a black and white dress that concealed her stomach. But it was during the second performance of her new song "Be Careful," that the camera pulled back to reveal her beautiful baby bump in a fitted white dress, confirming that Cardi was expecting her first child with Offset.

Now that the baby's finally here, you might think these two would be racing down the aisle. But don't expect the couple to tie the knot anytime soon. "I'm not having a wedding pregnant," Cardi recently told Howard Stern when she appeared on his Sirius XM show on May 9. "I wanna have my dream dress, and I wanna get drunk at my wedding, and I wanna go on my honeymoon and be drunk for a whole week. Like, every day."

SO DO I, mama! And I can't even begin to imagine what Cardi's dream dress is gonna look like, but I'm sure it will be super-sexy and amazing!

I cannot WAIT to watch Cardi embrace motherhood, because I know she's gonna rock it. Let's just hope she posts some pics of that cute little munchkin soon, because I seriously can't wait another second!!