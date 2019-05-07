When it comes to fashion at the Met Gala, tons of celebs will often play it safe and sophisticated, given that it's such a huge event. So when I'm looking to see who wore what, I'm always more interested in how celebs with consistently bold style choose to tackle the theme. Of course, the always-dramatic and sometimes outrageous Cardi B is consistently at the top of my list. The girl knows how to make a statement, you feel me? She never plays it safe, and natch, Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala dress is no exception. I daresay she was "dripping in finesse," if you catch my drift.

If you don't remember, Cardi attended her very first Met Gala last year and was basically the best dressed person there by a long shot. I mean, she took the theme of Catholicism and went above and beyond, going full-on papal with her ornate gown, billowing train, and massive headpiece, not to mention a head of gorgeous curls. It was a 100 out of 10 in my book, and I'm sure it solidified her spot on the guest list for years to come.

Seriously, it was her best look ever. Don't you think?

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year, of course, Cardi had to rise to the occasion and live up to her rep as Met Gala kween. The camp theme for this year practically begged for something over-the-top, so Cardi delivered just that. She stepped out wearing basically her duvet cover... and it gave me serious Rihanna 2015 Met Gala vibes. The dress was designed by Thom Browne... and look at that train!

Yesssss, Cardi, work! Lookin' so cozy!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her gown with a full headdress and some sheer gloves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obsessed isn't a strong enough word for how I feel about this fit. As for her beauty look, Cardi went for a bold red lip to match her dress. When it came to the inspiration for her beauty look, which took about an hour and a half to complete, Cardi's makeup artist Erika La' Pearl tells Elite Daily exclusively that the inspiration usually comes once she has an opportunity to view the look Cardi will be wearing. "The idea is to never overpower [Cardi's] look, but bring out her best features, which, to me, are her eyes and her lips." says La' Pearl. "I wanted, for this Met Gala, to show a fierce, flawless couture look."

The key brands La' Pearl leaned on to create Cardi's look for the night were POND'S for skin prep and Pat McGrath products for her makeup. "I collaborated with Pat McGrath before hand in regard to creating the look for the Met Gala," says La' Pearl. On Cardi's lips, La' Pearl helped to create a "custom Matte Trance Lipstick," called "Lips Guinevere 041." Somehow, that lip color seemed to almost exactly match Cardi's perfectly camp dress.

Sorry, Papal Cardi, but Camp Cardi is my new fave:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the start of 2019, I've been paying Cardi's statement-making style close attention, as she has really gone out of her way to serve some fierce looks. Just a week prior to the Met, she showed off a marigold two-piece set at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, channeling a young Cher and making everyone need a cold compress.

Cher?! Is that you?!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also wore a purple mini dress with similar embellishments to show off her wins:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TBH, part of me wonders if they selected the camp theme just to see what fab look Cardi would show up in:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She's campy AF in the best way possible, and her Thierry Mugler Venus-esque gown at the 2019 Grammys was cold hard proof, honey:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I could go on and on about her previous wild looks, but I'd rather spend my time scrolling through pics of her incredible 2019 Met Gala 'fit. Congrats on another fierce look, Cardi! You did it again.