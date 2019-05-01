I don't think you're ready for this jelly, and by this jelly, I mean Cardi B's 2019 Billboard Music Awards look. The rapper arrived to tonight's red carpet wearing a canary yellow two-piece absolutely dripping in jewels, and it was honestly almost too much for my fangirling self to handle. *Picks jaw up off of floor* Seriously, prepare to sweat bullets over the queen of hip-hop's latest ensemble, because she's completely outdone herself, and that's saying a lot.

Cardi is nominated for a whopping 21 awards tonight, which is more than any other artist. In light of this momentous fact, it makes sense she'd want to pull out all of the sartorial stops. As we've seen time and time again Cardi doesn't shy away from the outlandish or avant-garde when it comes to her red carpet style, but tonight, it was all about looking hot AF. The performer arrived to the event along side her husband Offset and was greeted by ear-splitting screams from fans. Swathed in a two-piece crop top and skirt set the color of sunflowers, and with a curtain of sleek hair grazing her lower back, she completely channeled Cher at the 1973 Oscars and most definitely just cemented an iconic fashion moment of her own.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The outfit's bra top boasts an asymmetric neckline that wraps around a thick collar of jewels and resembles an indescribably glam halter top. Additional gemstones (Diamonds? Amethysts?) line the bottom of the top and also split up its middle for an even more luxurious effect. The piece completely toes the line between costume and red carpet glam and if there's anyone that can pull of that sartorial paradox it's certainly Cardi B.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And then there's the skirt. Featuring a ground-grazing hemline and extremely high slit, it's the definition of drama. Crystal details long the left hip ensure that it's not to be outdone by the outfit's top, while a gathered texture gives it a romantic feel. To accessorize the look, Cardi chose silver heels with three dazzling straps, along with a pair of dangling shimmery earrings, and a casual six pack of abs. She looked strong, sexy, and confident AF, and like the unstoppable force she's proven to be.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In terms of her beauty look, she opted for long strait hair that reached down to her lower back, a smoky cat eye, and a neutral lip. Nail polish in a shockingly bright yellow made the tips of her toes and fingers glow, and I'm honestly starting to thing that sunshine might be Cardi B's signature hue. Offset's music video for "Clout", in which Cardi B is featured, centers on a palette of yellow and black (ahem, please see above), and we can't forget her early hit, "Bodak Yellow."

Whether she leaves tonight carrying all 21 awards (she's even competing against herself in some categories) or walks away empty-handed (impossible), one thing is for certain. She slayed the style game like no one else, and Cher, Bjork, Lady Gaga, and all of the other fearless red carpet dressers out there would be proud.