Oh no. Oh dear. Oh my. Cardi B is reportedly suing bloggers for allegedly telling lies about her and I am fired up about it. Bloggers Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones are under fire from the "Money" singer's legal camp after they allegedly accused her of consuming hard drugs during her pregnancy and engaging in prostitution. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi and Jones teams for comment on the reported lawsuit but did not hear back by the time of publication. Kebe, however, said in a statement to Elite Daily:

We've tried to reach an agreement behind the scenes regarding this frivilous [sic] lawsuit and no agreement has been reached. Therefore, if I'm served, my team is prepared to fight Cardi B. all the way. All of the allegations against me are completely FALSE! I believe that Cardi B. is upset that I would not agree to stop doing commentary on her, so this is the route she took to try to intimidate me. Her intimatdation [sic] tactics will NOT work on me!

The lawsuit seems to center around a video of Latasha K interviewing an old friend of Cardi B, Starmarie Ebony Jones, on her show, unWinewithTashaK, back in September 2018. Throughout the 48-minute interview, Jones weaves a pretty intense story, accusing Cardi B of accepting money for sexual acts and contracting the STD herpes.

According to a TMZ report, Cardi B is citing 23 individual videos Kebe shared over the past 14 months that are full of defamatory comments about the megastar, like her accusation that Cardi B took the drugs molly (MDMA) and cocaine while pregnant with her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The lawsuit obtained by E! News reportedly states, "While Plaintiff was pregnant, on or around April 13, 2018, Kebe published a video where Kebe stated that as a result of Plaintiff's actions, Plaintiff's then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities." Additionally, the lawsuit references an Instagram Live video shared by Jones in which she allegedly made "false, malicious, and defamatory statements" about Cardi B.

According to TMZ, Cardi B reportedly gave the women an opportunity to retract their statements. However, neither obliged. Cardi B is now reportedly suing them for defamation and seeking an injunction to delete the aforementioned videos.

On March 25, Kebe posted a tweet likening Cardi B to alleged celebrity sex offenders Bill Cosby, R Kelly, and Harvey Weinstein. She also used the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, which is presumably a play on the current documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which documents singer R. Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of underage women.

Kebe tweeted:

# PSA Winos I'm giving commentary later on # SurvivingCardiB using Sex, to lure Men to Hotels to Drug & Rob them. Stay Tuned! Yall know how I feel about the # BillCosbys, # Cthagods, # Rkellys. # HarveyWienstiens, & more! Sh*t about to get real! # unwinewithtashak # Nowigottagobye

E! News reports that Cardi B addressed the horrific comments in a since-deleted Instagram that said: "I didn't really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this."

She added:

This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst [sic]. Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court [sic].

Bardi Gang is standing by to see how this plays out, but of course, has Cardi B's back.