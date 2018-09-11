Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"There's a real big tell if you look at the feet," says Wood. "See how [Benson] has her feet pointed not at her partner, but back towards [Moss]? If you look at her pelvis, the twist is a slight turn and twist towards [Moss] again and, if you look at the top of her body, see the tilt to the side towards that woman again? It's all extraordinarily subtle."

Wood believes this is both a subconscious and conscious effort being made by Benson to make it seem like she's with somebody else.

"Look at her left hand that is around the back of her partner and look at the finger sticking out stiff and straight and far apart. Those fingers are not surrounding [her], they're not together, they're not cupping, they're not bent around to hold," she explains. "They're just out. And, if you look at the shoulder, it's jutted up rather than relaxed into her partner. It's not softly coming back down into her partner. It's jutted up and forward away from her partner."

All of these clues tell us one thing: Benson's not totally comfortable with this relationship. "She's not comfortable with this yet in public," concludes Wood. "We don't know what we're doing yet in private but, in public, she doesn't want to communicate this."

"We don't see any emotion from the couple that would indicate they're happy together," adds Brown. "Were they just having a bad night? Was the party totally not fun? People are hardly smiling in any of these pics."

Brown says she's "giving them a big thumbs down on the happiness scale."

Now, of course, couples have off nights. One bad night doesn't necessarily mean their entire relationship is doomed. Let's not give up hope on them quite yet.

