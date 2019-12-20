The season of the mystical sea goat has arrived, so it's time to sit back and reflect on everything you've learned and experienced in the past year. Winter can be pretty ruthless at times, which is probably why Capricorn season 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the coldest and darkest season of the year begins upon the sun's shift into Capricorn on Dec. 21. Pragmatic and undeniably disciplined, the winter can be really intimidating.

Astrologically, the sun's shift into Capricorn — which ends on Jan. 20, 2020 — sheds light on all of the work Saturn and Pluto have been doing for quite some time now; Venus and Jupiter definitely play a role in this celestial cluster of energy, but nowhere near as prominent as the malefic planets: Saturn aka "Father Time" and Pluto aka "Lord of the Underworld." Both of these heavenly bodies are restructuring the world as you know it, personally and collectively speaking. This is the beginning of a new era.

Gemini: Does The Give And Take Stem From A Mutual Agreement?

Sharing is caring, Gemini. Winter kicks off with the sun, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node traveling through your eighth house of sex, transformation, intimate unions, and joint ventures. That means all issues revolving around taboo-topics, shared resources, and the way you merge with another mind, body, and soul will be top of mind during this time.

This area of your chart also has to do with finances that remain hidden such as insurance, debt, loans, and more. Is there something you're in the process of paying off? Are you investing in a joint business venture of sorts? The way you'd normally go about this is currently in the process of being restructured. Go with it, and let go of what no longer serves you.

Shutterstock

Libra: Your Family Foundation Feels More Challenging Than Usual

How are things on the home front? On the first day of winter, the sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. This will shed light on family matters, along with themes related to previously set foundations that need restructuring. If you're not dealing with important matters with your family and loved ones, then you're probably in the process of rebuilding or remodeling your living space. Who knows, you might even relocate entirely for work.

Your professional life could also come to play during this time, as it is actually where the North Node is guiding you toward. Beyond that, it's asking you to nurture your sense of authority, and perhaps your relationship with your parental figures in general.

Aquarius: You're Lacking Confidence And It's Weighing On You

You're shedding so much, Aquarius. TBH, this is probably one of the most challenging transits you've been given no choice but to endure. When this highly anticipated transit is over, you'll feel brand new.

The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes on the first day of winter, and this will put a magnifying glass on everything you've been working on as of late. Yes, Capricorn season will make you feel some type of way — and not necessarily a great one — but I promise this will pass.