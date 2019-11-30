As much as there is to look forward to in December, not everything can be jolly and bright all month long. After all, winter can be somewhat harsh at times. That's probably why December 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Jupiter, planet of luck and expansion, enters serious Capricorn on Dec. 2, but this won't be your typical Jupiter transit. Whatever Jupiter touches automatically gets bigger, so you can already imagine the effects with both of the malefic planets (Saturn and Pluto) in the mix. Capricorn is a symbol of foundations, structures, hierarchies, and authority figures. Jupiter expands and creates more room; Saturn solidifies and restructures; Pluto destroys and regenerates. A combination of the three is not exactly full of cheer.

On the bright side, 2019 is almost over, and a whole new decade is on its way. So if you're dealing with a lot of stress around what others deem the most wonderful time of the year, it'll all be over soon. Until the time comes when the halls are no longer decked, here's what December has in store for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius:

Gemini: You Will Feel Deeply Introspective

You've had both Saturn and Pluto traveling through your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources for quite some time now, so it's not as if you haven't seen a glimpse of introspective energy first-hand. Although, with Jupiter joining forces with both of these malefic planets, there's no escaping the depth this time. The most challenging part is that you're not a fan of looking inward or discussing your emotions. However, once you willingly confront these mysterious parts of your psyche, you will be glad you did.

There will also be a full moon in your sign this month, along with a new moon solar eclipse via your forbidden eighth house of taboo. Make the best of it and go with the flow.

Shutterstock

Libra: You're Healing From Within

It's time to prep you for Jupiter's highly anticipated shift into structured Capricorn and your domestic fourth house of home, family, and ancestral lineage. You've already gotten a glimpse of Saturn-Pluto via this area of your chart, and your sense of security has been restructured, whether it be physically or emotionally speaking. You might've changed living spaces or relocated to another city; you might have also spent more time with family, or perhaps built a family of your own. This area of your chart governs your inner world and ancestral lineage, so the more you declutter, the better you will feel.

On top of that, your partnerships are still being tested. My advice: Don't get too comfortable just yet.

Aquarius: You're Paying Karmic Debt

I know you're in a bit of a rough patch, but at least you're setting yourself free. Hasn't your freedom always been your priority? Either way, I think one of the most important things to be mindful of this month — and through January — is to be gentle with yourself. Don't detach from your emotions, and make sure you're getting the rest and nourishment you need.

Sagittarius season will activate your social sector. However, with Jupiter joining forces with Saturn and Pluto via your secretive 12th house of endings and beginnings, you'll likely be desperately craving your solitude. This will be a time of rest, closure, forgiveness, and letting go. Are you holding onto any sort of resentment as of late? This is your chance to break free.